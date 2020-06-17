Find Out When Clare Crawley's 'Bachelorette' & Matt James' 'Bachelor' Will Air

ABC has revealed its 2020-2021 schedule, and new seasons of both The Bachelorette and The Bachelor are on the lineup.

In the network's fall primetime 2020 schedule is 39-year-old Clare Crawley's long-awaited entry into The Bachelorette. Season 16 is set to air on Tuesdays — not the usual Mondays! — at 8/7c. (The reality series will lead into ABC's new drama, Big Sky.) An official premiere date has yet to be announced.

Filming on Clare's season was originally planned to get underway in March, just as productions shutdown across Hollywood due to the coronavirus pandemic. (It would have premiered in May.) But as the nation slowly reopens and protocols are put in place for TV and film production, the series will soon be able to resume filming — it'll just be a question of what might change as a result. As ABC's reality chief Rob Mills previously addressed, they have to consider the location and travel restrictions.

After viewers tune in for Clare's journey to find true love, they'll be able to watch Matt James' turn as The Bachelor in Season 25. The 28-year-old was originally announced as one of Clare's Bachelorette suitors, but when production shut down, producers invited him to head up his own season.

See Also Get to Know Matt James, the Next 'Bachelor' Season 25 Star Find out about his time at Wake Forest, his 'feuds' with Hannah Brown and Clare Crawley, and more.

The franchise's first Black male lead will take the helm later in the 2020-2021 season on ABC. Each Bachelor season usually premieres in early January, but time will tell as to whether this will hold or if things will be pushed back so Bachelorette can conclude.

The Bachelorette, Season 16, 2020, ABC

The Bachelor, Season 25, TBA, ABC