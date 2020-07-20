Where Is Former 'Bachelor' Brad Womack Now — And Is He Dating Anyone?

Brad Womack made history when he became the franchise’s first and only two-time Bachelor star, but his time on reality TV unfortunately didn’t end in marriage.

The Monday, July 20 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! took a look back at both of Brad’s seasons — Season 11 and Season 15 — and also revealed what he’s been up to since his time on TV, including whether or not he’s in a relationship.

Bachelor fans will remember Brad failing to pick anyone during his first run as the leading man, which lead to some controversy. He was then selected to give it another shot during Season 15, and though he got engaged to Emily Maynard, the couple eventually called it quits.

Since his breakup from Emily, Brad has lived a relatively quiet life. He owns a number of bars in Austin, Houston, and Nashville with his brother, Chad Womack, and a friend named Jason Carrier.

Brad’s also not on social media, so we don’t get to see his day-to-day life, and he very rarely does interviews. He did briefly date fellow Bachelor Nation alum Ashlee Frazier — from Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor — back in 2013, but the two split after just a couple of months.

Brad then started dating fitness guru Jena Mays in 2017, and she posted about him fairly regularly in the years that followed, but he’s been MIA from her page as of late. It was unclear whether or not the couple was still together, but Brad confirmed they’re happily in a relationship during his Bachelor: GOAT episode.



“Life’s good," Brad told host Chris Harrison before bringing Jena on. "I work a lot and I hang out with friends and family a lot. I am very pleased to say I am very much in love, so I spend a lot of time with my new lady friend. We’ve been together for a while and yes, I’m very happy and I hope she is, too. And I would love to introduce her to you if you don’t mind.”

Jena then joined, revealing they met at the gym, but she had a boyfriend when they were first introduced. However, Brad asked Jena out the second he found out she was single.

“When he heard I had split from my boyfriend he asked me to one of his best friend’s birthdays,” she shared before Brad added, “I heard she had broken up with her boyfriend that day, you got to move in quick man, I’m getting old, buddy.”

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC