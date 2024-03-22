Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Okay, Bachelor Nation. Get ready to feel very old.

The Bachelor Season 18 star Juan Pablo Galavis will be making an appearance during the March 24 episode of American Idol because his now 15-year-old daughter, Camila Galavis, is auditioning. The last time we saw Camila on ABC, she was just a kid. Now she’s a full-blown teenager!

Camila will perform for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie in hopes of landing a spot in the Hollywood round. In a preview of the Season 22 episode, which aired during the March 18 episode of The Bachelor, Camila reveals that she’s the daughter of the former ABC star. Juan Pablo greets the judges and Katy wonders, “You’re single?!” He replies, “You too?” (Katy is engaged to Orlando Bloom.)

Bachelor Nation was first introduced to Juan Pablo during Desiree Hartsock’s season of The Bachelorette. He was eliminated in Week 6. Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelor aired in 2014 when Camila was just five years old.

Camila appeared on The Bachelor several times as her dad searched to find love. He shares Camila with his ex-girlfriend Carla Rodriguez.

The former Venezuelan soccer pro picked Nikki Ferrell over eventual Bachelorette Clare Crawley at the end of his season. However, Juan Pablo and Nikki’s relationship was short-lived. They ended their romance in October 2014. The reality star married Venezuelan TV host Osmariel Villalobos in 2017, but they divorced two years later.

ABC continues to mix and mingle with their hit shows. 9-1-1 star Aisha Hinds teased an upcoming crossover with The Bachelor. “We actually have some folks that were actually on The Bachelor,” the actress told TV Insider. “I think their fans and our fans will be very excited to see us mashing up together.”

Will Camila impress the Idol judges enough to move on to the next round? Time will tell!

American Idol, Season 22, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC