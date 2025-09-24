‘The Artist’ First Look: See Mandy Patinkin, Zachary Quinto & More in New Network Series (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Exclusive
The Network

It’s a Brilliant Minds reunion! Zachary Quinto and Mandy Patinkin — the latter guest-starred as the former’s character’s father at the end of Season 1 of the NBC drama — are both part of the cast of the upcoming The Artist on the free premium streaming platform, The Network, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look.

The Artist debuts in two parts on The Network: The first three episodes will be released on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 27), and the last three on Christmas (Thursday, December 25). Check out the photos below to get to know the characters.

The Artist, created, written, and directed by Aram Rappaport, is described as “a thriller, who-done-it, that keeps you at the edge of your seat” and as “The Gilded Age meets Knives Out with a Poor Things visual energy.” It is set in the cutthroat world of high art and fading fame, with Patinkin playing a legendary, unraveling creative force who hosts the who’s who of celebrities. It’s the perfect stage for something to go awry, which it will: a murder. Who among the guests is the guilty party?

In addition to Mandy Patinkin and Zachary Quinto, the series stars Janet McTeer, Danny Huston, Hank Azaria, Patti LuPone, Katharine McPhee, Clark Gregg, and Ever Anderson.

“With the help of this stellar cast, we took Thomas Edison, Edgar Degas, the Gilded Age, the most infamous murder in New York City history, and created a fantastical story that explores the timeless struggle between art and commerce, hopefully in a fun and entertaining way,” says Rappaport.

Scroll down to check out first-look photos of the characters as well as their official descriptions.

The Artist, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 27, The Network

The Network

Norman Henry (Mandy Patinkin) and Marian Henry (Janet McTeer)

Norman Henry is a Gilded Age tycoon who made his fortune as a junkyard baron. While a businessman, his true passion is the arts, and he spends much of his life financing painters, dancers and actors in an attempt to justify his self-worth.

Marian Henry is the brilliant wife of Norman Henry. Her long suppressed passion for life and love is reawakened.

The Network

The Artist (Danny Huston)

An unrecognizable old, salty Frenchman, The Artist arrives on a commission from Norman to paint the Henry family poodles. When he fails to be properly paid, he threatens to kill Norman, and won’t leave until he has his money. Unexpectedly, The Artist and Marian strike up a close friendship.

The Network

The Artist (Danny Huston)

The Network

Thomas Edison (Hank Azaria)

The legendary inventor Thomas Edison arrives at the Henry Estate to present his latest contraption to the Henrys.

The Network

Evelyn Nesbit (Ever Anderson)

Evelyn Nesbit becomes an overnight celebrity when her husband murders Stanford White in a crowded theatre at Madison Square Garden. In this never before seen aftermath of the murder, the actress and model becomes the star witness in her husband’s defense trial, known as The Trial of the Century.

The Network

Harry Thaw (Clark Gregg)

Harry Thaw is the railroad scion and husband of the actress and model Evelyn Nesbit. He murders Stanford White at Madison Square Garden.

The Network

Delphin Delmas (Zachary Quinto)

Delphin Delmas is the innovative defense attorney hired by Thaw to argue his innocence by way of “temporary insanity.”

The Network

Delphin Delmas (Zachary Quinto)

The Artist (2025)




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Howie Mandel, Mel B, Solange Kardinaly, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell, 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 Semifinals Results, September 17, 2025, NBC.
1
‘AGT’s Top 10 Finalists Hit the Stage for Finale Performances
DEBBE DUNNING, PATRICIA RICHARDSON, TIM ALLEN, NANCY TRAVIS, RICHARD KARN, SHIFTING GEARS Season 2, Episode 1 – “Secret”
2
‘Shifting Gears’: See Tim Allen Reunite With ‘Home Improvement’ Cast on Season 2 Premiere (PHOTOS)
Jimmy Kimmel on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' June 2025.
3
Jimmy Kimmel Gets Emotional Over Charlie Kirk’s Murder in Late-Night Return
Dancing With the Stars Season 34
4
Who Went Home on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ So Far?
Katie Couric attends Family Equality's Night at the Pier at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on May 12, 2025 in New York City.
5
Kate Couric Returning to NBC’s ‘Today’ – Why She’s Back on Show