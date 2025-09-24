It’s a Brilliant Minds reunion! Zachary Quinto and Mandy Patinkin — the latter guest-starred as the former’s character’s father at the end of Season 1 of the NBC drama — are both part of the cast of the upcoming The Artist on the free premium streaming platform, The Network, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look.

The Artist debuts in two parts on The Network: The first three episodes will be released on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 27), and the last three on Christmas (Thursday, December 25). Check out the photos below to get to know the characters.

The Artist, created, written, and directed by Aram Rappaport, is described as “a thriller, who-done-it, that keeps you at the edge of your seat” and as “The Gilded Age meets Knives Out with a Poor Things visual energy.” It is set in the cutthroat world of high art and fading fame, with Patinkin playing a legendary, unraveling creative force who hosts the who’s who of celebrities. It’s the perfect stage for something to go awry, which it will: a murder. Who among the guests is the guilty party?

In addition to Mandy Patinkin and Zachary Quinto, the series stars Janet McTeer, Danny Huston, Hank Azaria, Patti LuPone, Katharine McPhee, Clark Gregg, and Ever Anderson.

“With the help of this stellar cast, we took Thomas Edison, Edgar Degas, the Gilded Age, the most infamous murder in New York City history, and created a fantastical story that explores the timeless struggle between art and commerce, hopefully in a fun and entertaining way,” says Rappaport.

Scroll down to check out first-look photos of the characters as well as their official descriptions.

The Artist, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 27, The Network