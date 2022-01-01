Where Are 16 ‘Amazing Race’ Winners Now?

Rob Frisbee and Brennan Swain became the inaugural winners of The Amazing Race two decades ago, crossing the finish line ahead of all other competitors in the CBS series’ Season 1 finale, which aired in December 2001.

The anniversary didn’t pass Swain by. The lawyer, who says he’s still “best of friends” with Rob, marked the milestone on Instagram April 8, the 20th anniversary of the end of his Race. “Twenty years later, I can look back and realize what a life-changing experience it was,” he wrote, reflecting on his time on the globe-trotting reality competition. “Sure, being on TV was great. But it was the actual race and travel that affected me on a greater level.… It’s difficult to put into words how lucky I was to be a part of that first cast.”

With so much Amazing Race history behind us—and Season 33 fast approaching—we’re checking in with 16 past winners, starting with more details about Swain and Frisbee.

