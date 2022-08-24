‘The Amazing Race’: Meet the Teams of Season 34 (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
The Amazing Race Season 34 cast
Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Amazing Race is gearing up for its latest run around the world and CBS has unveiled the 12 teams competing for a chance to win the top prize this fall.

The Emmy-winning favorite will ring in its landmark 400th episode during the 34th season as host Phil Keoghan returns to oversee the competition. Kicking off on Wednesday, September 21, The Amazing Race‘s latest season will air at a new time, now at 10/9c on CBS. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The Amazing Race Season 34 Phil Keoghan

(Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

This season, for the first time, the 12 globe-trotting teams will begin the race outside of the United States, traveling to Munich, Germany for the starting line. The show also visits the ancient city of Petra, in Jordan, where the teams will ride a train and experience a scene reminiscent of the 1963 classic Lawrence of Arabia, perform Jordanian folk dance, and learn the Arabic alphabet.

Along with these exciting reveals, CBS also teased that the show will also get rid of non-elimination legs for the first time in Amazing Race history. With one team being eliminated at the end of every leg, it will be one of the most grueling races to date, and the teams will be in for a surprise when Phil Keoghan teases a game-changing element in the first leg of the race.

'NCIS,' 'Ghosts' & More CBS Fall 2022 Premiere DatesSee Also

'NCIS,' 'Ghosts' & More CBS Fall 2022 Premiere Dates

Plus, the all-'FBI' Tuesday, 'Fire Country,' 'Survivor,' and 'Blue Bloods.'

Overall, viewers can expect to travel alongside viewers to Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Iceland, and Nashville where the finish line will be located. Stay tuned to see how it all turns out when a $1 million prize is handed out then. In the meantime, we’re unveiling the teams, below. Get to know them a little better by scrolling down.

The Amazing Race, Season 34 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 10/9c, CBS

The Amazing Race Season 34 Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Emily Bushmell (36) and Molly Sinert (36)

Long-lost twins from Ardmore, Pennsylvania and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, respectively. Emily is a Law Firm Admin and Molly works as a Healthcare Admin.

The Amazing Race Season 34 Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Derek Xiao (24) and Claire Rehfuss (25)

A reality romance, this duo is best known for playing together on Big Brother. He works as a Product Manager and she’s an AI Engineer.

The Amazing Race Season 34 Aastha Lal and Nina Duong
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Aastha Lal (33) and Nina Duong (34)

Engaged from Marina Del Ray, California, Aastha works as a VP of Operations, and Nina is a Director of Business Development.

The Amazing Race Season 34 Marcus and Michael Craig
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Marcus (38) and Michael Craig (30)

Military brothers from Richmond Hill, Georgia and Alamogordo, New Mexico, Marcus is an Army Tank Commander and Michael is an Air Force Fighter Pilot.

The Amazing Race Season 34 Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez

Aubrey Ares (29) and David Harnandez (29)

Described as Ballroom dancers from Los Angeles, California, Aubrey is a Dance Studio Owner and David is a Helicopter Mechanic.

The Amazing Race Season 34 Abby Garrett and Will Freeman
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Abby Garrett (24) and Will Freeman (25)

Childhood sweethearts from Birmingham, Alabama, Abby is a Data Scientist and Will is an Accountant.

The Amazing Race Season 34 Luis Colon Michelle Burgos
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Luis Colon (34) and Michelle Bugos (34)

A married couple from Miami, Florida, Luis is a Firefighter and Michelle is a Dancer.

The Amazing Race Season 34 Quinton and Mattie
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Quinton Peron (29) and Mattie Lynch (27)

Former Rams cheerleaders from Pasadena, California and Vista, California, Quinton is a Choreographer and Mattie is a Dance Coach.

The Amazing Race Season 34 Tim Mann and Rex Ryan
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Tim Mann (40) and Rex Ryan (59)

Golf buddies from Brentwood, Tennessee, Tim is a Probation Officer and Rex is an ESPN Analyst.

The Amazing Race Season 34 Linton Sharik Atkinson
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Linton (50) and Sharik Atkinson (23)

A father and daughter duo from Brooklyn, New York, Linton is an Assistant Principal and Sharik is a Masters Student.

The Amazing Race Season 34 Glenda and Lamumba Roberts
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Glenda (41) and Lumumba Roberts (41)

Newlyweds from Norcross, Georgia, Glenda is an Insurance Underwriter and Lumumba is a Middle School Teacher.

The Amazing Race Rich Kuo and Dom Jones
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Rich Kuo (32) and Dom Jones (35)

Motivational speakers from Huntington Beach, California, Rich works as a life coach and Dom is a gym owner.

The Amazing Race - CBS

The Amazing Race where to stream

The Amazing Race

Phil Keoghan