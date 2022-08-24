‘The Amazing Race’: Meet the Teams of Season 34 (PHOTOS)

The Amazing Race is gearing up for its latest run around the world and CBS has unveiled the 12 teams competing for a chance to win the top prize this fall.

The Emmy-winning favorite will ring in its landmark 400th episode during the 34th season as host Phil Keoghan returns to oversee the competition. Kicking off on Wednesday, September 21, The Amazing Race‘s latest season will air at a new time, now at 10/9c on CBS. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This season, for the first time, the 12 globe-trotting teams will begin the race outside of the United States, traveling to Munich, Germany for the starting line. The show also visits the ancient city of Petra, in Jordan, where the teams will ride a train and experience a scene reminiscent of the 1963 classic Lawrence of Arabia, perform Jordanian folk dance, and learn the Arabic alphabet.

Along with these exciting reveals, CBS also teased that the show will also get rid of non-elimination legs for the first time in Amazing Race history. With one team being eliminated at the end of every leg, it will be one of the most grueling races to date, and the teams will be in for a surprise when Phil Keoghan teases a game-changing element in the first leg of the race.

Overall, viewers can expect to travel alongside viewers to Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Iceland, and Nashville where the finish line will be located. Stay tuned to see how it all turns out when a $1 million prize is handed out then. In the meantime, we’re unveiling the teams, below. Get to know them a little better by scrolling down.

The Amazing Race, Season 34 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 10/9c, CBS