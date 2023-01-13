One week ahead of the That ’90s Show premiere, new and old cast members rocked up to the TUDUM Theater in Los Angeles for Netflix‘s special screening reception on Thursday (Jan 12) night.

The That ’70s Show spinoff is set in 1995 and follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), as she arrives in Point Place, Wisconsin, to visit her grandparents. Leia soon finds herself hanging out with a new generation of Point Place kids, played by new cast members Ashley Aufderheide, Maxwell Donovan, Sam Morelos, Reyn Doi, and Mace Coronel.

In addition to the new characters, original series stars Grace, Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Wilmer Valderrama are all expected to make special guest appearances throughout the season. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprise their roles as Kitty Forman and Red Forman, respectively.

Gregg Mettler (Call Me Kat) serves as showrunner on the 10-episode season and also executive produces the show alongside Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Jessica Goldstein, and Chrissy Piestrosh.

That ’70s Show premiered on Fox on August 23, 1998, and ran for eight seasons, ending on May 18, 2006. The hit show became one of Fox’s flagship programs, airing 200 episodes and becoming the network’s second longest-running live-action sitcom ever behind Married… with Children.

There were plenty of happy faces and hugs at Thursday night’s glamorous premiere event as cast members reunited, including Prepon and Rupp, who shared a heartwarming embrace.

Check out some of the best photos from the event below.

That ’90s Show, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 19, 2023, Netflix