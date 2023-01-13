‘That ’90s Show’ Stars Old & New Turn Out for Premiere (PHOTOS)

Martin Holmes
Comments
Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama attend the Los Angeles special screening reception for Netflix's new series
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

That '90s Show

 More

One week ahead of the That ’90s Show premiere, new and old cast members rocked up to the TUDUM Theater in Los Angeles for Netflix‘s special screening reception on Thursday (Jan 12) night.

The That ’70s Show spinoff is set in 1995 and follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), as she arrives in Point Place, Wisconsin, to visit her grandparents. Leia soon finds herself hanging out with a new generation of Point Place kids, played by new cast members Ashley Aufderheide, Maxwell Donovan, Sam Morelos, Reyn Doi, and Mace Coronel.

In addition to the new characters, original series stars Grace, Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Wilmer Valderrama are all expected to make special guest appearances throughout the season. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprise their roles as Kitty Forman and Red Forman, respectively.

Gregg Mettler (Call Me Kat) serves as showrunner on the 10-episode season and also executive produces the show alongside Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Jessica Goldstein, and Chrissy Piestrosh.

'That '90s Show': See 'That '70s Show' Stars Return in Latest Trailer
Related

'That '90s Show': See 'That '70s Show' Stars Return in Latest Trailer

That ’70s Show premiered on Fox on August 23, 1998, and ran for eight seasons, ending on May 18, 2006. The hit show became one of Fox’s flagship programs, airing 200 episodes and becoming the network’s second longest-running live-action sitcom ever behind Married… with Children.

There were plenty of happy faces and hugs at Thursday night’s glamorous premiere event as cast members reunited, including Prepon and Rupp, who shared a heartwarming embrace.

Check out some of the best photos from the event below.

That ’90s Show, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 19, 2023, Netflix

Debra Jo Rupp (L) and Laura Prepon attend the Los Angeles special screening reception for Netflix's new series That '90s Show
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Laura Prepon and her on-screen mother-in-law Debra Jo Rupp embrace.

Wilmer Valderrama (L) and Amanda Pacheco attend the Los Angeles special screening reception for Netflix's new series
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Wilmer Valderrama poses with his fiancée Amanda Pacheco.

Kurtwood Smith (L) and Debra Jo Rupp attend the Los Angeles special screening reception for Netflix's new series
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Lovable grandparents Kurtwood Smithand Debra Jo Rupp reunite.

Callie Haverda attends the Los Angeles special screening reception for Netflix's new series
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

New main star Callie Haverda will lead a new generation of Point Place kids.

Tommy Chong and Shelby Chong attend
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix

Tommy Chong, who reprises his role of Leo, attends the premiere with his wife Shelby Chong.

Ashley Aufderheide attends the Los Angeles special screening reception for Netflix's new series
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ashley Aufderheide stars as next door neighbor Gwen.

Andrea Anders attends
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix

Andrea Anders joins the series as single mother, Sherri.

Callie Haverda and Laura Prepon attend
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix

Laura Prepon poses with her new on-screen daughter Callie Haverda.

Maxwell Acee, Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Sam Morelos, Reyn Doi, and Mace Coronel attend the Los Angeles special screening reception for Netflix's new series
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith take a group shot with new cast members Maxwell Acee, Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Sam Morelos, Reyn Doi, and Mace Coronel.

Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama attend the Los Angeles special screening reception for Netflix's new series
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

It’s a That ’70s Show reunion for OG cast members Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama.

That '90s Show cast at season premiere
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix

The whole cast, old and new, pose for a group photo.

That '90s Show

Callie Haverda

Debra Jo Rupp

Kurtwood Smith

Laura Prepon

Wilmer Valderrama

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Lisa Marie Presley at the 2013 CMT Music Awards
1
Lisa Marie Presley Dies: Daughter of Elvis, Singer-Songwriter Was 54
James Tupper and Lori Loughlin in 'Fall Into Winter'
2
Sneak Peek at Lori Loughlin’s First Great American Family Rom-Com ‘Fall Into Winter’
Lisa Marie Presley at Golden Globes Party
3
Lisa Marie Presley Dies: Nicolas Cage, John Travolta, Bette Midler & More Pay Tribute
Lisa Marie Presley's life in pictures
4
Lisa Marie Presley’s Life in Pictures: See Her Through the Years
'A Million Little Things,' 'General Hospital,' and 'Not Dead Yet'
5
‘A Million Little Things,’ ‘General Hospital’ & More ABC Stars in Our TCA Studio