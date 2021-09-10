9 Times ‘Ted Lasso’ Made Us Cry Like Babies

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 2, Episodes 1- 8.]

Ted Lasso is known by most viewers as a feel-good show, but the Apple TV+ comedy has had its fair share of dramatic and emotional moments as well.

In the show’s ongoing second season, these tear-inducing scenes have become more commonplace, particularly in the eighth installment, “Man City.” And although it’s easy to rejoice in the lighter quips and storylines, there’s a lot of heaviness going on in the charming show. So, below, we’re rounding up some of the particular times in which Ted Lasso has made viewers cry, and let us know which scenes bring a tear to your eye in the comments section.

Ted Lasso, Season 2, New Episodes, Fridays, Apple TV+