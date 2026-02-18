‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ Photos: See Shemar Moore & Hondo’s New Recruits in Spinoff

We could be getting one step closer to seeing the new S.W.A.T. spinoff, Exiles. The first photos from the series, in which Shemar Moore reprises his role as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, have been revealed ahead of the Sony Pictures 2026 London Screenings Showcase next week.

S.W.A.T. Exiles sees Hondo back at it “after a high-profile mission goes sideways” and “pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance, experimental S.W.A.T. unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits,” according to the official description. “Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is.”

Also reprising their roles from the CBS series, which ran eight seasons from 2017 to 2025, as guest stars are Jay Harrington (Sergeant David “Deacon” Kay), Patrick St. Esprit (Commander Robert Hicks), and David Lim (Victor Tan). When the series was first announced two days after S.W.A.T.‘s finale, Moore was the only original star attached to it in any capacity.

Joining Moore as series regulars are Lucy Barrett, Adain Bradley, Zyra Gorecki, Freddy Miyares, and Ronen Rubinstein. Lenora Crichlow will recur. Selma Blair and Jerry O’Connell will guest star. See photos of Hondo and the recruits below.

Jason Ning serves as showrunner and executive produces with Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Shemar Moore, James Scura, and Jon Cowan. The 10-episode series is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

“Exiles honors everything audiences love about the original: big epic action, adrenaline. But it pushes it into more personal territory. This time, it’s not just about what happens on the streets of L.A., it’s about what it costs the people in that stack. Pairing a battle-tested leader like Hondo with a generation that challenges him at every turn creates real friction and real evolution. It feels modern, character-driven, and built for the long haul,” Ning said in a statement.

S.W.A.T. Exiles does not yet have a home. But while we wait for that news, check out the first photos below.

S.W.A.T. Exiles, TBA