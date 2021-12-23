Susan Lucci Turns 75: A Look Back at the Soap Icon’s TV Guide Magazine Covers

Happy Birthday Susan Lucci! From rising to fame on hit soap opera All My Children to becoming the highest-paid daytime television actor to her numerous Emmy nominations, this beloved small screen icon turns 75 today, December 23.

Perhaps best-known for her long-running role as Erica Kane on ABC‘sAll My Children, Lucci was nominated for a total of 21 Daytime Emmy Awards for Best Actress, breaking her years-long losing streak in 1999 after 19 nominations. Since the show’s end in 2011, she is rumored to reprise her role in the spinoff series Pine Valley, if given the green light by ABC.

Outside of the world of soaps, Lucci’s career has taken her many places, from hosting Saturday Night Live in 1990 to competing in Season 7 of Dancing With the Stars, and even appearing in Gloria Estefan and Sia music videos. In recent years, she starred in the Lifetime series Devious Maids as Genevieve Delatour, TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland, and the 2015 film Joy alongside Jennifer Lawrence, among many others.

Below, take a stroll down memory lane as we look back at Susan Lucci’s most memorable TV Guide Magazine covers over the years!