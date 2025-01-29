‘Survivor’ 48 Cast Revealed! Meet the 18 New Castaways (PHOTOS)

It’s time to go back to Fiji. The Survivor Season 48 cast is here!

CBS revealed the 18 new competitors set to try and outwit, outplay, and outlast each other for the $1 million prize starting Wednesday, February 26 in a two-hour premiere. Season 48 will continue with 90-minute episodes hosted by Jeff Probst. (Get a full breakdown of when and how to watch the new season here.)

After its two-hour premiere on February 26 at 8/7c, the trailblazing reality series shifts to 90-minute weekly episodes beginning Wednesday, March 5 at the same time. CBS promises that this season brings “a bold new group of competitors, inspired gameplay, and momentous tribal councils.”

“Nearly 25 years since it first premiered, Survivor continues to be the ultimate test of stamina and will as a fresh group of castaways begins the adventure of a lifetime when they’re stranded on the picturesque islands of Fiji,” CBS said in a statement on Wednesday, January 29. “This latest group of players must form a new society and nimbly adapt to their surroundings while contending with unforeseen obstacles and navigating an increasingly complex social game.”

“The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and face a season to remember from the moment they step on the beach,” the network continues. “Even the strongest competitors will be tested and forced to dig deep mentally and physically to ensure their torch stays lit. The players competing on the 48th season are diverse competitors armed with fresh perspectives and a fervent passion for the game, with the same ultimate goal: to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.”

Survivor is already renewed through Seasons 49 and 50. Seasons 48 and 49 will feature all-new players, while Survivor 50 will be returning contestants for the landmark season.

Get to know the Survivor 48 cast in the gallery below, including video intros!

