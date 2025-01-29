‘Survivor’ 48 Cast Revealed! Meet the 18 New Castaways (PHOTOS)

Survivor 48 cast
Robert Voets / CBS

Survivor

 More

It’s time to go back to Fiji. The Survivor Season 48 cast is here!

CBS revealed the 18 new competitors set to try and outwit, outplay, and outlast each other for the $1 million prize starting Wednesday, February 26 in a two-hour premiere. Season 48 will continue with 90-minute episodes hosted by Jeff Probst. (Get a full breakdown of when and how to watch the new season here.)

After its two-hour premiere on February 26 at 8/7c, the trailblazing reality series shifts to 90-minute weekly episodes beginning Wednesday, March 5 at the same time. CBS promises that this season brings “a bold new group of competitors, inspired gameplay, and momentous tribal councils.”

“Nearly 25 years since it first premiered, Survivor continues to be the ultimate test of stamina and will as a fresh group of castaways begins the adventure of a lifetime when they’re stranded on the picturesque islands of Fiji,” CBS said in a statement on Wednesday, January 29. “This latest group of players must form a new society and nimbly adapt to their surroundings while contending with unforeseen obstacles and navigating an increasingly complex social game.”

“The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and face a season to remember from the moment they step on the beach,” the network continues. “Even the strongest competitors will be tested and forced to dig deep mentally and physically to ensure their torch stays lit. The players competing on the 48th season are diverse competitors armed with fresh perspectives and a fervent passion for the game, with the same ultimate goal: to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.”

Survivor is already renewed through Seasons 49 and 50. Seasons 48 and 49 will feature all-new players, while Survivor 50 will be returning contestants for the landmark season.

Get to know the Survivor 48 cast in the gallery below, including video intros!

Survivor, Season 48 Premiere, Wednesday, February 26, 8/7c, CBS

Survivor 48 cast
Robert Voets / CBS

Survivor 48 Cast

Jeff Probst for Survivor 48
Robert Voets / CBS

Jeff Probst

Bianca Roses Survivor 48
Robert Voets / CBS

Name: Bianca Roses

Age: 33

Hometown: West Orange, New Jersey

Current Residence: Arlington, Virginia

Occupation: PR consultant

Cedrek McFadden Survivor 48
Robert Voets / CBS

Name: Cedrek McFadden

Age: 46

Hometown: Colombia, South Carolina

Current Residence: Greenville, South Carolina

Occupation: Surgeon

Charity Nelms Survivor 48
Robert Voets / CBS

Name: Charity Nelms

Age: 34

Hometown: Monroe, Michigan

Current Residence: St. Petersburg, Florida

Occupation: Flight attendant

Chrissy Sarnowsky Survivor 48
Robert Voets / CBS

Name: Chrissy Sarnowsky

Age: 55

Hometown: Chicago

Current Residence: Chicago

Occupation: Fire lieutenant

David Kinne Survivor 48
Robert Voets / CBS

Name: David Kinne

Age: 39

Hometown: Long Beach, California

Current Residence: Buena Park, California

Occupation: Stunt performer

Eva Erickson Survivor 48
Robert Voets / CBS

Name: Eva Erickson

Age: 24

Hometown: Eagan, Minnesota

Current Residence: Providence, Rhode Island

Occupation: PhD candidate

Joe Hunter Survivor 48
Robert Voets / CBS

Name: Joe Hunter

Age: 45

Hometown: Vacaville, California

Current Residence: West Sacramento, California

Occupation: Fire captain

Justin Pioppi Survivor 48
Robert Voets / CBS

Name: Justin Pioppi

Age: 29

Hometown: Winthrop, Massachusetts

Current Residence: Winthrop, Massachusetts

Occupation: Pizzeria manager

Kamilla Karthigesu Survivor 48
Robert Voets / CBS

Name: Kamilla Karthigesu

Age: 31

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Current Residence: Foster City, California

Occupation: Software engineer

Kevin Leung Survivor 48
Robert Voets / CBS

Name: Kevin Leung

Age: 34

Hometown: Fremont, California

Current Residence: Livermore, California

Occupation: Finance manager

Kyle Fraser Survivor 48
Robert Voets / CBS

Name: Kyle Fraser

Age: 31

Hometown: Roanoke, Virginia

Current Residence: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Attorney

Mary Zheng Survivor 48
Robert Voets / CBS

Name: Mary Zheng

Age: 31

Hometown: Montgomery Village, Maryland

Current Residence: Philadelphia

Occupation: Substance abuse counselor

Mitch Guerra Survivor 48
Robert Voets / CBS

Name: Mitch Guerra

Age: 34

Hometown: Waco, Texas

Current Residence: Waco, Texas

Occupation: P.E. coach

Saiounia “Sai” Hughley Survivor 48
Robert Voets / CBS

Name: Saiounia “Sai” Hughley

Age: 30

Hometown: Philadelphia

Current Residence: Simi Valley, California

Occupation: Marketing professional

Shauhin Davari Survivor 48
Robert Voets / CBS

Name: Shauhin Davari

Age: 38

Hometown: East Bay, Calif.

Current Residence: Costa Mesa, California

Occupation: Debate professor

Star Toomey Survivor 48
Robert Voets / CBS

Name: Star Toomey

Age: 28

Hometown: Monrovia, Liberia

Current Residence: Augusta, Georgia

Occupation: Sales expert

Stephanie Berger Survivor 48
Robert Voets / CBS

Name: Stephanie Berger

Age: 38

Hometown: New York City, New York

Current Residence: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Tech product lead

Thomas Krottinger Survivor 48
Robert Voets / CBS

Name: Thomas Krottinger

Age: 34

Hometown: The Woodlands, Texas

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Occupation: Music executive

