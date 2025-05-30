The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

Boston Rob Mariano is one of the most beloved Survivor contestants of all-time, so many fans were hoping to see him as a contestant on the show’s milestone 50th season. Viewers expressed their frustration on social media when he was missing from the official cast list, which was released on Wednesday, May 28.

Two days later, Mariano took to Instagram to explain why he’s not part of the group of 24 returning players headed to Fiji for another shot at $1 million. Don’t worry, it was his decision!

“Literally don’t be mad @survivorcbs and @jeffprobst early on they called and asked… I just felt like I have played so many times and I am truly fulfilled with my Survivor Journey,” Mariano said. “I wanted my spot to go to someone else that deserved another chance! I’ve gotten so much out of Survivor. It will always be a part of who I am! I’m eternally grateful.”

Mariano has already played Survivor five times and even won the game once. He also appeared as a mentor on Season 39, so he’s spent plenty of time in the Survivor universe.

Since his most recent Survivor appearance in Winners at War in 2020, he’s been expanding his reality television credentials with appearances on Deal or No Deal Island and The Traitors. The conclusion of his Instagram caption about Survivor 50 seems to hint another show could be in his future, too, as he wrote, “Like I said ..It’s gonna be OK. I feel like something good is coming!!!”

Mariano first played Survivor during Season 4 in 2002, but was the seventh person voted out and didn’t even make the jury. When he returned for All Stars (Season 8), he completely dominated the game, but his deceitful gameplay rubbed some members of the jury the wrong way. He finished the season as the runner-up behind Amber Brkich, whom he went on to marry and have four children with. They’re still together today!

His next appearance came during Season 20, an all-returning players season with the Heroes vs. Villains theme, in 2010. Mariano was targeted rather quickly due to how big of a threat he was, and he just missed making the jury when he was the eighth person voted out.

In Season 22 in 2011, Mariano was one of two returning players, along with his Season 20 nemesis Russell Hantz. This time, he managed to dominate the game without making any real enemies. He was the obvious winner and finally took home the $1 million prize and title of Sole Survivor.

Although he knew it would be an uphill battle, there was no doubt that Mariano was going to return for Winners at War, which featured a cast of 22 previous winners. He played alongside his wife, which automatically made them targets. Mariano was the sixth person voted out of the game.