‘Survivor’ Season 42: Meet the 18 New Castaways (PHOTOS)



Ready to return to the island? We’re only a month out from Season 42 of Survivor (premiering Wednesday, March 9).

CBS has announced the 18 new castaways competing on the beautiful islands of Fiji in hopes of walking away with the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize. These individuals are from diverse backgrounds and have a fresh perspective for this new era of the game, though the ultimate goal is always to outwit, outplay, and outlast. Jeff Probst returns as host.

Season 42 will be “one of the most intense versions” of the series ever, according to CBS, with the return of risky beware advantages, game-changing twists, and a relentless pace to push these castaways to their limits. The 18 castaways will be divided into three tribes of six. They will face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step foot on the beach. Food is scarce, while rewards and supplies are minimal. The players will be facing mental and physical challenges that will force them to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies and, of course, navigate the complex social game of Survivor.

Joining Probst as executive producers are Mark Burnett, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson, and Jesse Jensen.

Scroll down to meet the new castaways.

Survivor, 2-Hour Season 42 Premiere, Wednesday, March 9, 8/7c, CBS

Jeff Probst in Survivor


Host Jeff Probst

Chanelle Howell in Survivor


Chanelle Howell

Age: 29

Hometown: Hamden, Conn.

Current Residence: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Executive recruiter

Daniel Strunk in Survivor


Daniel Strunk

Age: 30

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.

Occupation: Law clerk

Drea Wheeler in Survivor


Drea Wheeler

Age: 35

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec

Occupation: Fitness consultant

Hai Giang in Survivor


Hai Giang

Age: 29

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam

Current Residence: New Orleans, La.

Occupation: Data scientist

Jackson Fox in Survivor


Jackson Fox

Age: 48

Hometown: Pasadena, Texas

Current Residence: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Healthcare worker

Jenny Kim in Survivor


Jenny Kim

Age: 43

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Creative director

Jonathan Young in Survivor


Jonathan Young

Age: 29

Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.

Current Residence: Gulfshores, Ala.

Occupation: Beach service co. owner

Lindsay Dolashewich in Survivor


Lindsay Dolashewich

Age: 31

Hometown: Morganville, N.J.

Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.

Occupation: Dietitian

Lydia Meredith in Survivor


Lydia Meredith

Age: 22

Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.

Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.

Occupation: Waitress

Marya Sherron in Survivor


Marya Sherron

Age: 47

Hometown: Lansing, Mich.

Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Maryanne Oketch in Survivor


Maryanne Oketch

Age: 24

Hometown: Ajax, Ontario

Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario

Occupation: Seminary student

Mike Turner in Survivor


Mike Turner

Age: 58

Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.

Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.

Occupation: Retired firefighter

Omar Zaheer in Survivor


Omar Zaheer

Age: 31

Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario

Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario

Occupation: Veterinarian

Rocksroy Bailey in Survivor


Rocksroy Bailey

Age: 44

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Romeo Escobar in Survivor


Romeo Escobar

Age: 37

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.

Occupation: Pageant coach

Swati Goel in Survivor


Swati Goel

Age: 19

Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.

Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.

Occupation: Ivy league student

Tori Meehan in Survivor


Tori Meehan

Age: 25

Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.

Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.

Occupation: Therapist

Zach Wurtenberger in Survivor


Zach Wurtenberger

Age: 22

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.

Occupation: Student

The Cast of Survivor 42


The Season 42 cast

