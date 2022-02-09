‘Survivor’ Season 42: Meet the 18 New Castaways (PHOTOS)

Ready to return to the island? We’re only a month out from Season 42 of Survivor (premiering Wednesday, March 9).

CBS has announced the 18 new castaways competing on the beautiful islands of Fiji in hopes of walking away with the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize. These individuals are from diverse backgrounds and have a fresh perspective for this new era of the game, though the ultimate goal is always to outwit, outplay, and outlast. Jeff Probst returns as host.

Season 42 will be “one of the most intense versions” of the series ever, according to CBS, with the return of risky beware advantages, game-changing twists, and a relentless pace to push these castaways to their limits. The 18 castaways will be divided into three tribes of six. They will face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step foot on the beach. Food is scarce, while rewards and supplies are minimal. The players will be facing mental and physical challenges that will force them to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies and, of course, navigate the complex social game of Survivor.

Joining Probst as executive producers are Mark Burnett, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson, and Jesse Jensen.

Scroll down to meet the new castaways.

Survivor, 2-Hour Season 42 Premiere, Wednesday, March 9, 8/7c, CBS