‘Beyond The Edge’: CBS Planning ‘Survivor’-Like Reality Show With Celebrities

CBS is gearing up for a new Survivor-like reality show as it prepares to send a group of celebrities into the wild for a brand new competition series.

As first reported by TMZ, the network is believed to have filmed the show in Bocas del Toro, Panama, this past September and October. The celebrities rumored to be taking part in the series includes The Bachelor star Colton Underwood, NBA icon Metta World Peace, Full House actress Jodie Sweetin, former NFL star Ray Lewis, Real Housewives of New York alum Eboni K. Williams, and model Paulina Porizkova.

Variety reports that the name of the show is Beyond The Edge and will be produced by Renegade 83, the outfit behind Naked and Afraid. The company also produced past reality shows such as Blind Date and The Surreal Life, which also involved celebrities living together.

CBS has yet to confirm or deny the series and details remain slim on the exact format, though TMZ states it will be similar to Survivor. Deadline also reports that Survivor host and showrunner Jeff Probst is potentially coming aboard the series as an executive producer.

There has been talk of a celebrity version of Survivor in the past, but it has never come to fruition. In 2016, Probst spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the potential of Celebrity Survivor and how they could possibly make it work.

“I think the only way Celebrity Survivor works is if for some reason there was an event…. – a benefit or something where enough celebrities said, ‘All right, I’ll give you six days.’ And we’ll do six episodes. We’ll vote someone out every night. I think we could do that,” the Emmy-winning host explained.

While Survivor hasn’t yet done an outright celebrity edition, various famous faces have competed on the regular version of the show, including Facts of Life alum Lisa Whelchel, NFL coach Jimmy Johnson, former WWE wrestler John Morrison, and the late NBA star Cliff Robinson.

Beyond The Edge, TBA, CBS