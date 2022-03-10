How To Follow the ‘Survivor’ 42 Cast on Social Media

Survivor Season 42 debuted March 9 on CBS, and it’s already a surprising season. The contestants arrived in Fiji where they met host Jeff Probst and kicked off their 26-day adventure.

The 18 players learned about the newly elevated stakes of the game before playing their first reward challenge. And by the end of the two-hour season premiere, a shocking two players were sent home.

Now that viewers have gotten their first glimpse at the contestants, here’s where you can find all of the Survivor 42 cast members on social media.

Survivor Season 42, Wednesdays, 8/7c, CBS

survivor 42 romeo escobar

Romeo Escobar

Romeo might be new to Survivor, but he’s a TV pro. The pageant director and TV producer has won three Emmys, according to his Instagram! Check out Romeo’s Instagram @romeoesco.

survivor 42 Omar Zaheer

Omar Zaheer

Omar is on the Taku tribe and was all smiles in Episode 1. He’s on Instagram @ozaheer24.

survivor 42 Tori Meehan

Tori Meehan

Tori is the Survivor 42 resident therapist, although she told her Ika tribe she was a caregiver in the premiere to keep her cards close to her chest. She’s on Instagram @tori_the_therapist, where she curates therapy content.

survivor 42 Lydia Meredith

Lydia Meredith

Survivor 42’s Gen-Z cast member is on Twitter @lydia_meredith. Her Instagram handle is the same. And her socials are exactly on par with her onscreen self.

Her most recent post is a drunk selfie with Jeff himself. Iconic.

survivor-season-42-swati-goel

Swati Goel

Swati is part of the National Guard, a student at Harvard, and an Instagram user @swaticusgoel. She’s on the Ika tribe.

survivor-42-drea

Drea Wheeler

Drea from the Ika tribe has a massive social media following, where she posts about her life and her fitness brand, Drea Approved. Her Instagram is @drea_wheeler, her Twitter is the same, and Drea Approved can be found @drea_approved.

survivor-42-jackson

Jackson Fox

Jackson from Taku was sadly the first person sent home this season due to medical complications. But you can check out his Instagram @chanandler_bong_73. (We love a Friends reference.)

survivor-42-jenny

Jenny Kim

Jenny was the puzzle master of the season premiere. You can check her out on Instagram @jenny00kim, where she posts some very adorable photos of her dog.

survivor-42-jonathan

Jonathan Young

Jonathan wasted no time showing off his strength in the season premiere. Naturally, his Instagram says he’s an athlete and a bodyguard. He can be followed @youngstrength.

survivor-42-lindsay

Lindsay Dolashewich

Lindsay is a registered dietitian and posts about her fitness and nutrition interests on her Instagram @lindsayoldash. She’s one of the three contestants, including Drea and Hai, who snagged an advantage amulet in the premiere.

survivor-42-marya

Marya Sherron

Marya is a stay-at-home mom on the Taku tribe. She can be found on Instagram @maryapatricesherron.

survivor-42-maryanne

Maryanne Oketch

Maryanne is the only player who volunteered for the Summit challenge in the season premiere. She’s got a big, adorable personality, and her Instagram shows that. Check Maryanne out on Instagram @maryanneoketch. Her Twitter handle is the same.

Mike Turner survivor 42

Mike Turner

Firefighter Mike! The proud Hoboken, New Jersey native is on team Vati and can be found on Instagram @hobokenmiket. His Twitter handle is the same.

survivor 42 rocksroy

Rocksroy Bailey

Team Ika’s resident dad isn’t on social media! He told Parade he’s a private person, opting to let his actions on Survivor speak for him.

“I hope they see someone that is a go-getter, that tries to compromise and tries to work with others,” he said. “Someone that respects the game.”

survivor 42 chanelle howell

Chanelle Howell

Chanelle is on team Vati. She’s an investment banker from New York City, and she can be found on Instagram @chanellehowell. On Twitter, she’s @chanellehowelll.

survivor 42 daniel strunk

Daniel Strunk

Daniel delivered a dramatic moment in the first reward challenge: He dislocated his shoulder! It was put back in place by the show’s medical team right on the beach in front of the other players. He has an Instagram account, @danielfstrunk, but he hasn’t posted anything yet.

survivor-42-hai-giang

Hai Giang

“Dogs, that’s it. That’s my personality.” That’s Hai’s Instagram bio, and honestly, we love it. He snagged an advantage amulet with Lindsay and Drea in the premiere. You can check out his dog-loving personality on Instagram @areyouhai. We love a good pun. On Twitter, he’s @giangyhai.

survivor 42 zach

Zach Wurtenberger

Unfortunately, Zach was the first person voted off the island in Survivor Season 42. But you can check out what he’s up to now on Instagram @zachwurt.

