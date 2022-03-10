How To Follow the ‘Survivor’ 42 Cast on Social Media

Survivor Season 42 debuted March 9 on CBS, and it’s already a surprising season. The contestants arrived in Fiji where they met host Jeff Probst and kicked off their 26-day adventure.

The 18 players learned about the newly elevated stakes of the game before playing their first reward challenge. And by the end of the two-hour season premiere, a shocking two players were sent home.

See Also 'Survivor' Season 42 Premiere: Surprise Elimination Brings Dramatic Twists (RECAP) Eighteen players arrived to Fiji thinking they knew the game, and then Jeff Probst flipped their perceptions upside-down

Now that viewers have gotten their first glimpse at the contestants, here’s where you can find all of the Survivor 42 cast members on social media.