‘Stargate SG-1’ Ended 15 Years Ago: How the Stars Returned to TV

Stargate SG-1 Cast
Across ten seasons—five on Showtime and five on Sci-Fi (before it became Syfy)—Stargate SG-1 expanded on the world established by the 1994 blockbuster film Stargate. With Richard Dean Anderson taking over for Kurt Russell as Air Force officer Jack O’Neill and Michael Shanks succeeding James Spader as archaeologist Daniel Jackson, the show followed O’Neill’s SG-1 team as they traveled through a Stargate portal to find alien technology and allies in their fight against the galaxy’s malevolent forces.

SG-1 ended 15 years ago, with more than 2 million viewers tuning into Sci-Fi for the series finale on June 22, 2007. But the Stargate franchise continued on with the TV series Stargate Atlantis and Stargate Universe, the direct-to-video-movies Stargate: The Ark of Truth and Stargate: Continuum, the animated series Stargate Infinity, the webseries Stargate Origins, and many novels, comic books, and audiobooks.

Below, see how the SG-1 cast continued their TV careers after their Stargate-jumping time.

Stargate SG-1 Richard Dean Anderson Jack O’Neill
Richard Dean Anderson (Jack O’Neill)

Anderson reprised the part of Jack O’Neill, by then a lieutenant general, in six episodes of Stargate Universe. He also had a recurring part as David Smith on the USA legal comedy Fairly Legal. His latest onscreen acting role was a part as himself in the 2013 ABC sitcom Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23.

Stargate SG-1 Michael Shanks Daniel Jackson
Michael Shanks (Daniel Jackson)

In 2010, Shanks had a recurring role as the Hawkman in the CW superhero drama Smallville. And in 2012, he began playing surgery chief Charlie Harris on the CTV medical drama Saving Hope, opposite fellow Stargate SG-1 and Smallville grad Erica Durance.

Stargate SG-1 Amanda Tapping Samantha Carter
Amanda Tapping (Samantha Carter)

Tapping jumped ship after Stargate SG-1 and became a series regular for Stargate Atlantis’ fourth season. Then she led the cast of Syfy’s Sanctuary, playing scientist Dr. Helen Magnus on the science-fiction fantasy series. The actress also directed two episodes of the new Netflix supernatural drama First Kill.

Stargate SG-1 Don S. Davis George Hammond
Don S. Davis (George Hammond)

Davis died of a heart attack in 2008 at age 65, but before his passing, he returned to TV in episodes of the CW series Supernatural, the Sci-Fi show Flash Gordon, and the BBC drama Burn Up.

Stargate SG-1 Corin Nemec Jonas Quinn
Corin Nemec (Jonas Quinn)

Nemec recurred on Ghost Whisperer in 2008, playing murder victim Paul Eastman on the CBS drama, and he recurred on Supernatural in 2010, playing hunter-turned-demon Christian Campbell. The actor also guest-starred in episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles and Shooter.

Stargate SG-1 Ben Browder Cameron Mitchell
Ben Browder (Cameron Mitchell)

Browder has booked many guest-starring roles since his SG-1 days, appearing in episodes of Doctor Who, Arrow, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Criminal Minds, All Rise, and S.W.A.T. Earlier this year, he had a two-episode gig as ranch hand Nate Smith in the CW action drama Walker.

Stargate SG-1 Beau Bridges Hank Landry
Beau Bridges (Hank Landry)

Bridges got a 2007 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his part as Carl Hickey in My Name Is Earl. Two years later, he got another nod in the same category for playing Eli Scruggs in Desperate Housewives. Then, between 2010 and 2015, he earned four nominations in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category for his performances in The Closer, Brothers & Sisters, and Masters of Sex.

Stargate SG-1 Claudia Black Vala Mal Doran
Claudia Black (Vala Mal Doran)

Black returned to the small screen as a guest star in TV shows like The Dresden Files and Moonlight. Then, after many other screen performances, she starred as CDC doc Sabine Lommers in the 2016 CW drama Containment. And in 2019, she started voicing intergalactic criminal Sheryl Goodspeed in the Adult Swim series Final Space—with Judge recurring on the same show as the voice of the titan Oreskis.

