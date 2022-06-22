‘Stargate SG-1’ Ended 15 Years Ago: How the Stars Returned to TV

Across ten seasons—five on Showtime and five on Sci-Fi (before it became Syfy)—Stargate SG-1 expanded on the world established by the 1994 blockbuster film Stargate. With Richard Dean Anderson taking over for Kurt Russell as Air Force officer Jack O’Neill and Michael Shanks succeeding James Spader as archaeologist Daniel Jackson, the show followed O’Neill’s SG-1 team as they traveled through a Stargate portal to find alien technology and allies in their fight against the galaxy’s malevolent forces.

SG-1 ended 15 years ago, with more than 2 million viewers tuning into Sci-Fi for the series finale on June 22, 2007. But the Stargate franchise continued on with the TV series Stargate Atlantis and Stargate Universe, the direct-to-video-movies Stargate: The Ark of Truth and Stargate: Continuum, the animated series Stargate Infinity, the webseries Stargate Origins, and many novels, comic books, and audiobooks.

Below, see how the SG-1 cast continued their TV careers after their Stargate-jumping time.