Michael Kopsa Dies: ‘X-Files’ and ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor Was 66

Canadian actor Michael Kopsa, who appeared in sci-fi series Stargate SG-1 and The X-Files, has died. He was 66.

Kopsa’s passing was announced on Twitter by his former wife, actress Lucia Frangione, who revealed he died of complications from a brain tumor. “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct 23 2022 of a brain tumour,” tweeted Frangione.

She continued: “He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father.”

Born in Toronto on January 22, 1956, Kopsa studied acting at the Circle in the Square Theater School for four years in New York until 1984. He would later return to Canada to complete an arts and science degree at the University of Toronto.

One of his first on-screen roles came in the 1985 film Timing, directed by Eric Weinthal. From there, Kopsa landed roles in various television series, including T and T, Tropical Heat, and teen soap Falcon Beach. He soon became a regular of genre TV shows shot in Vancouver or Toronto, including the likes of Fringe, The Outer Limits, Dead Zone, and The Sentinel.

However, he’s perhaps best known for playing General Kerrigan on Stargate SG-1, which ran from 1997 to 2007. He also played Rick Culver in The X-Files. In more recent years, he’s appeared in Hallmark Channel holiday movies, such as Marrying Father Christmas and Love In Winterland.

Kopsa also had a successful career as a voice-over artist, playing Char Aznable in the English dub of Mobile Suit Gundam and Col. Volcott O. Huey in the Galaxy Angel anime series.