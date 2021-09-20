10 New ‘Star Wars’ Heroes & Villains You Should Be Excited to Meet in ‘Visions’ (PHOTOS)

Star Wars: Visions is arriving on Disney+ on September 22, and it promises to further extend the Star Wars universe with the addition of new characters to the galaxy.

The Lucasfilm-produced TV series is an animated anthology of nine short films from various Japanese animation studios. These brand-new creative perspectives will offer a look at Star Wars through the eyes of anime creators. StarWars.com has released new details about a number of the heroes and villains being introduced.

We’ve rounded up all you need to know below. With all episodes dropping on the same day, you may want to start familiarizing yourself with all the new faces.

Star Wars: Visions, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, Disney+