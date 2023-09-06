‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Returns: See the Voice Cast Behind the Characters

The crew of Star Trek: Lower Decks isn’t exactly Starfleet’s finest, but their far-out misadventures certainly make for stellar television!

Lower Decks’ fourth season debuts on Thursday, September 7, with a two-episode premiere, as an unknown force destroys starships and threatens galactic peace in the animated Paramount+ comedy.

“Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn’t important enough for stuff like that!” the streaming service quips in a press release. “Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford, and Provisional Ensign T’Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers and getting stuck in a couple caves – all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.”

With Season 4 upon us, scroll down to see the Lower Decks cast members versus the characters they voice.

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, September 7, Paramount+

Tawny Newsom, Beckett Mariner of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'
Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Paramount+, Paramount+

Tawny Newsome (Beckett Mariner)

Newsome previously starred as athlete-turned-broadcaster Gabby Taylor on the IFC sitcom Brockmire and astronaut Angela Ali on the Netflix comedy Space Force. She also co-hosts Star Trek: The Pod Directive, the official Star Trek podcast, alongside Paul F. Tompkins.

Jack Quaid, Brad Boimler of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb, Paramount+

Jack Quaid (Brad Boimler)

This actor, the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, stars as vengeful vigilante Hughie Campbell in Prime Video’s The Boys and voices Superman in Adult Swim’s My Adventures With Superman. On the big screen, he played killer Richie Kirsch in 2022’s Scream and physicist Richard Feynman in this year’s Oppenheimer.

Noël Wells, D'Vana Tendi of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'
David Livingston/Getty Images, Paramount+

Noël Wells (D’Vana Tendi)

Wells broke out as a featured player in Saturday Night Live Season 39 and later played Rachel, Aziz Ansari’s onscreen love interest, in the Netflix comedy-drama Master of None. She currently voices best friend Kelsey Pokoly on the Cartoon Network series Craig of the Creek.

Eugene Cordero, Sam Rutherford of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Paramount+

Eugene Cordero (Sam Rutherford)

Cordero and Newsome both starred in the Seeso comedy Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, her as Chelsea Leight-Leigh and him as DJ Rosedragon. Cordero also played officer Michael Newman on the Yahoo! Screen sci-fi comedy Other Space and firefighter Andy Myawani on the truTV comedy Tacoma FD. He now plays office drone Casey in the Disney+ superhero series Loki.

Dawnn Lewis, Carol Freeman of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'
Arnold Turner/Getty Images for A Legacy of a Champion Concert Honoring Bishop Kenneth C. Ulmer, Paramount+

Dawnn Lewis (Carol Freeman)

Lewis is best known for playing Hillman College student Jaleesa Vinson in NBC’s ‘80s sitcom A Different World and best friend Robin Dumars in ABC’s ‘90s sitcom Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper. More recently, she recurred on the TV shows Karma’s World, Grey’s Anatomy, and Young Rock.

Jerry O'Connell, Jack Ransom of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'
Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Paramount+

Jerry O’Connell (Jack Ransom)

Early in his career, O’Connell played Vern Tessio in the 1986 film Stand by Me and Quinn Mallory in the Fox sci-fi series Sliders. He also had a supporting role as detective Woody Hoyt in the NBC procedural Crossing Jordan. Now he’s co-hosting the CBS daytime chat-fest The Talk and emceeing the syndicated game show Pictionary.

Fred Tatasciore, Shaxs of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb, Paramount+

Fred Tatasciore (Shaxs)

Tatasciore is an actor known for voicing The Incredible Hulk and Beast in various movies, TV shows, and video games. He hulked out in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk and that year’s video game of the same name, he got beastly for the 2010 G4 series Marvel Anime, and he voiced both characters in the 2013 game LEGO Marvel Super Heroes.

Gillian Vigman, T'Ana of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images, Paramount+

Gillian Vigman (T’Ana)

Vigman was a featured player on Fox’s MADtv from 2003 to 2004, and she later starred in two broadcast shows, playing Liz Walker in the ABC sitcom Sons & Daughters and Ida Abbott in the CW comedy-drama Life Sentence. She was recently cast in the pilot Open Book — inspired by Jessica Simpson’s memoir — but Freevee opted not to move forward with the project.

