The crew of Star Trek: Lower Decks isn’t exactly Starfleet’s finest, but their far-out misadventures certainly make for stellar television!

Lower Decks’ fourth season debuts on Thursday, September 7, with a two-episode premiere, as an unknown force destroys starships and threatens galactic peace in the animated Paramount+ comedy.

“Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn’t important enough for stuff like that!” the streaming service quips in a press release. “Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford, and Provisional Ensign T’Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers and getting stuck in a couple caves – all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.”

With Season 4 upon us, scroll down to see the Lower Decks cast members versus the characters they voice.

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, September 7, Paramount+