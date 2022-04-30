Where’s the Cast of ‘Spin City,’ 20 Years Later?

Long after his Family Ties and Back to the Future days, Michael J. Fox had a helluva second act as New York City Deputy Mayor Mike Flaherty on Spin City. The ABC sitcom, created by Gary David Goldberg and Bill Lawrence, earned the actor his fourth Emmy and three consecutive Golden Globes.

But the show also featured other once and future TV stars as City Hall employees, including Connie Britton and Alan Ruck. As Fox eased back his screen time to deal with his Parkinson’s disease, producers brought in Heather Locklear to join him in Season 4, and when Fox left the show in 2000, Charlie Sheen took his place.

As we hit the 20th anniversary of Spin City’s series finale on April 30, catch up with the show’s longest-serving cast members in the gallery below.