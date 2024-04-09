10 TV Stars Who Appeared on ‘Southland,’ Now 15 Years Old

Chad Michael Murray as Dave Mendoza and Lucy Liu as Jessica Tang in 'Southland'
Southland

After working on scripts for NYPD Blue, TV writer Ann Biderman switched coasts and created the cop drama Southland, the working title of which was LAPD.

The series — which had Michael Cudlitz, Shawn Hatosy, Regina King, and Ben McKenzie playing Los Angeles cops — ran for one season on NBC and four on TNT and won over critics and viewers. Matt Zoller Seitz at Vulture called it “the most engrossing cop series since Season 1 of NBC’s Homicide, and maybe the most raggedy and real,” and a 2020 study found that it was one of the most underrated shows on TV.

Southland also won a Peabody Award in 2012. “As in every great police drama, daily work offers versions of what it means to be human and humane, violent and compassionate, cynical and committed,” Peabody voters said. “Cop shows are television staples because they provide a crucible in which to test such matters week after week. This series never turns down the heat.”

The talented guest cast kept Southland’s drama blazing, too. Here are 10 familiar faces featured on the show, which debuted 15 years ago now, on April 9, 2009.

Laz Alonso
Laz Alonso

Recently seen on The Boys and Power Book II: Ghost, Alonso recurred as Detective Gil Puente, a member of the gang task force, in Seasons 2 and 3.

Alyssa Diaz
Alyssa Diaz

Diaz, who now stars as Angela Lopez on The Rookie, played Mercedes Moretta, daughter of Nate Moretta (Kevin Alejandro), in three Southland episodes.

Stacy Haiduk
Stacy Haiduk

Haiduk, a three-time Daytime Emmy nominee from The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives, recurred as the police-chasing Sally in Season 3.

LisaGay Hamilton
LisaGay Hamilton

This longtime star of The Practice guest-starred in Season 4’s “Identity,” playing Melanie, a woman who confesses to murder to protect her teenager daughter.

Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu

Before starring in Elementary and Why Women Kill, Liu recurred in Season 4 as Officer Jessica Tang, who has a tense time with partner John Cooper (Cudlitz).

Carl Lumbly
Carl Lumbly

This Cagney & Lacey and Alias star played Captain Joel Rucker, commanding officer of the Alvarado Division, in three episodes of Season 4.

Gerald McRaney
Gerald McRaney

Now known for This Is Us and NCIS: Los Angeles, McRaney recurred in Season 5 as Detective Hicks, a retired cop who was Cooper’s training officer.

Chad Michael Murray
Chad Michael Murray

The leading man of One Tree Hill joined the first two episodes of Southland’s fifth season, playing the free-spirited Officer Dave Mendoza.

Amaury Nolasco
Amaury Nolasco

The Prison Break and Hightown actor portrayed Detective Rene Cordero, a disagreeable new partner for Lydia Adams (King) in the first three episodes of Season 5.

Lisa Vidal
Lisa Vidal

Vidal, an alum of The Division and Being Mary Jane, played reporter Mia Sanchez in three episodes of Seasons 1 and 2.

