‘Saturday Night Live’: A Roundup of Season 46 Hosts & Musical Guests So Far

Keegan Michael Key Anya Taylor Joy
Saturday Night Live has unveiled its star-studded roster of hosts and musical guests for Season 46, which kicked off in October of 2020.

Former SNL cast member Chris Rock helped ring in the new season alongside Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion in the premiere installment, and since then many other stars have followed suit. Along with covering the chaotic presidential election the sketch comedy show welcomed some first-time guests and seasoned veterans to the stage.

Among some of the other stars who have appeared since the premiere are Insecure‘s Issa Rae, songstress Adele, who made her hosting debut, and comedian John Mulaney, who returned to host for his fourth time. Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet, and Kristen Wiig closed out last year as the hosts of 2020’s final three shows, but others weren’t far behind as 2021 arrived.

John Krasinski, Regina King, Daniel Levy, and Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page all stepped up to the plate, and the season ends with Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit). Below, see which talents are heading to SNL in the Season 46 lineup.

Chris Rock Megan Thee Stallion
October 3

Host: Chris Rock

Musical Guest: Megan Thee Stallion

bill burr jack white saturday night live
October 10

Host: Bill Burr

Musical Guest: Jack White

Issa Rae Justin Bieber Saturday Night Live
October 17

Host: Issa Rae

Musical Guest: Justin Bieber

Adele H.E.R. Saturday Night Live Season 46
October 24

Host: Adele

Musical Guest: H.E.R.

John Mulaney The Strokes SNL
October 31

Host: John Mulaney

Musical Guest: The Strokes

Dave Chappelle
November 7

Host: Dave Chappelle

Musical Guest: Dave Chappelle

Jason Bateman Morgan Wallen
December 5

Host: Jason Bateman

Musical Guest: Morgan Wallen

Timothée Chalamet Bruce Springsteen
December 12

Host: Timothée Chalamet

Musical Guest: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Kristen Wiig Dua Lipa
December 19

Host: Kristen Wiig

Musical Guest: Dua Lipa

John Krasinski Machine Gun Kelly SNL
January 30

Host: John Krasinski

Musical Guest: Machine Gun Kelly

Dan Levy Phoebe Bridgers
February 6

Host: Dan Levy

Musical Guest: Phoebe Bridgers

Saturday Night Live Regina King Nathaniel Rateliff
February 13

Host: Regina King

Musical Guest: Nathaniel Rateliff

Rege Jean Page Bad Bunny
February 20

Host: Regé-Jean Page

Musical Guest: Bad Bunny

Nick Jonas
February 27

Host: Nick Jonas

Musical Guest: Nick Jonas

Maya Rudolph Jack Harlow SNL
March 27

Host: Maya Rudolph

Musical Guest: Jack Harlow

Daniel Kaluuya, St. Vincent SNL
April 3

Host: Daniel Kaluuya

Musical Guest: St. Vincent

Carey Mulligan, Kid Cudi SNL
April 10

Host: Carey Mulligan

Musical Guest: Kid Cudi

Elon Musk Miley Cyrus
May 8

Host: Elon Musk

Musical Guest: Miley Cyrus

Keegan Michael Key Olivia Rodrigo
May 15

Host: Keegan-Michael Key

Musical Guest: Olivia Rodrigo

Anya Taylor Joy Lil Nas X
May 22

Host: Anya Taylor-Joy

Musical Guest: Lil Nas X

