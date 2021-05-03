Saturday Night Live has unveiled its star-studded roster of hosts and musical guests for Season 46, which kicked off in October of 2020.

Former SNL cast member Chris Rock helped ring in the new season alongside Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion in the premiere installment, and since then many other stars have followed suit. Along with covering the chaotic presidential election the sketch comedy show welcomed some first-time guests and seasoned veterans to the stage.

Among some of the other stars who have appeared since the premiere are Insecure‘s Issa Rae, songstress Adele, who made her hosting debut, and comedian John Mulaney, who returned to host for his fourth time. Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet, and Kristen Wiig closed out last year as the hosts of 2020’s final three shows, but others weren’t far behind as 2021 arrived.

John Krasinski, Regina King, Daniel Levy, and Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page all stepped up to the plate, and the season ends with Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit). Below, see which talents are heading to SNL in the Season 46 lineup.

