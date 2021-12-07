Why Did Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark Break Up? Details on ‘The Bachelorette’ Split

Fingers crossed for Michelle Young because a not-so-great trend seems to be forming among the most recent stars of The Bachelorette. After saying “yes” to her proposal in The Bachelorette Season 16 finale, Tayshia Adams and fiancé Zac Clark have officially ended their year-long engagement, just two months after Season 17 star Katie Thurston and former fiancé Blake Moynes called it quits.

A representative for Adams confirmed the news in late November, but Adams spoke publicly about the split for the first time on the December 6 episode of Men Tell All. After co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe pointed out her missing engagement ring, Adams stated, “All in all, all I have to say is that I’m heartbroken.”

She continued, “But, we tried really hard, and I still love him very much. And I’m not sure what the future holds,” before walking off the set to take a break in the middle of the co-hosts’ interview with contestant Rodney Matthews.

So what exactly put an end to the couple’s happily ever after? Apparently, a source close to the couple suspected that they wouldn’t last much longer, telling People that they “didn’t see them getting to a wedding.”

Adams has not posted about her now-ex on social media since the couple ran the New York City Marathon together in early November. However, Adams seemingly acknowledged her split with Clark the same day news broke by liking a now-deleted post featuring a motivational quote that read, “Finally I realized that I was never asking for too much. I was just asking the wrong person.” On December 3, she posted a cheerful workout selfie to her Instagram story, captioned with a simple “Happy Friday, friends.”

The marathon marked one of the couple’s final public appearances together, which lines up with the source’s statement that their relationship had been strained throughout the fall. “Tayshia has been very busy and Zac also has a lot on his plate. Scheduling time together was just very difficult,” said the source.

Adams also commented on the pair’s work/life struggles back in September, admitting that the two hadn’t had much time together since their engagement. “We just can’t wait to actually be together and just continue to grow our relationship,” she said at the time, adding that while a wedding wasn’t in their immediate future, their love for each other was helping them keep their relationship going.

Non-compatible work schedules are bound to put a strain on any relationship, as Adams is busy with her Bachelorette hosting duties and appearances while Clark works as the co-founder of the addiction treatment care and living center, Release Recovery. However, the source claimed other factors were at play for their split.

“She’s also way more comfortable in the spotlight because of her job and he’s much less so,” the insider told People. “At the end of the day, they’re very different people. They’re both good people — she’s amazing and he’s a great guy and very passionate about his work. But they’re a total mismatch.”

While the former fiancés still seem to love each other, another Bachelor Nation couple has come to an emotional end. But who knows what the future holds for the two of them?