‘Shark Tank’ Star Lori Greiner Discusses Her Fellow Sharks, Reveals Favorite Deal & More

Shark Tank is back on ABC for its 15th season, and all the fan-favorite sharks have returned to haggling over new deals, banter with each other, and sometimes, ruthlessly ripping apart would-be entrepreneurs trying to sell them an idea.

The show’s stars all have huge egos, of course. But what are Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, and Robert Herjavec like behind the scenes? Here, long-time Shark Lori Greiner (who officially joined the show in Season 4) gives her take on her co-stars, reveals her favorite deal so far, and how she reflects on her time with the series.

Shark Tank has been on for 15 years now, (you’ve been official for 1 3 ). How would you describe your fellow Sharks individually and their dynamic within the crew?

We’re like a big, loving, dysfunctional family that has been together for many years in such a wonderful, unique, and special way. It’s an experience only we share, and I love everyone. And here’s what I ❤️about each of them…

Mark -He’s smart, fierce & fun. He’s always up for a competition! He’s also ethical & caring. I’d pick him to be on my team & he’s the fastest text replier on earth! We have done some of my funniest social media videos together, and he’s the Shark I’ve done the most deals with.

Daymond – He’s down to earth, hilariously funny & fun! Every season, we try to outdo each other with jokes. Some of my biggest and hardiest laughs are often with him. He’s considerate, kind & caring with a big heart.

Barb – She’s frank and straightforward! She says it like she feels it, and she’s her own person. She doesn’t try to fit into norms or follow – she leads. She has great intuition and a big heart for her family.

Robert – He’s fun-loving, a gentleman, and kind. A child at heart, he loves toys, [and] is playful but also very hardworking. He makes for a fun seat buddy during our long days on set.

Kevin – WOW – K.O. Wickedly witty, he’s incredibly fast at coming up with the funniest, craziest things to say in seconds! He’s a walking encyclopedia of trivia and he purports to have held every job under the sun. …I repeat purports, lol. I love to spar back & forth with him – it makes my days go so much faster. He gives me my 2nd funniest videos on set for my social media.

Can you talk about your personal favorite deal so far?

I love all my deals and entrepreneurs; we’re like one huge, happy family. My entrepreneurs really have become like family and dear friends, which makes it so hard to pick. So I’ll just go with some of my earliest because they’ve been with me the longest – Scrub Daddy & Dropstop would be at the head of this list, but like I said, I love them all & there [are] too many to name them all.

The show has been on for 15 years; how do you reflect on it?

It’s flown by so fast! We’ve helped change so many lives and helped to create so many businesses and opportunities through the show. I also think (and have been told) that Shark Tank has helped to motivate & educate a whole new world of entrepreneurs and entrepreneurialism.

Shark Tank Season 15 Premiere, Friday, September 29, 8/7c, ABC