After Kimberly was explicitly told by Lila Flores (Ilia Isorelýs Paulino) to keep her feelings for Canaan Greene (Christopher Meyer) to herself — because it is not okay to date your roommate’s ex — Kimberly found out that the feelings she has for him might be mutual.

Canaan had invited Kimberly to go with him to his award banquet, claiming that he had asked their coworker Zoe (Aketra Sevillian) but she was busy. However, Kimberly soon found out Canaan never asked Zoe, and she was his first choice to bring to the banquet the entire time.

Keeping that in mind, when the four roommates all went out to the last party of the year, Canaan invited Kimberly to an after party with his friends. At first Kimberly declined the invite, until suddenly she was running after Canaan. It was perfect timing for Whitney to leave the party as she stumbled upon her ex-boyfriend and roommate kissing.

Will this create irreversible damage to their friendship, or will Whitney be able to forgive her?