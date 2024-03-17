‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’: Our Burning Questions for Season 3
In the critically acclaimed series Sex Lives of College Girls, created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, four college freshmen — Kimberly Finkle (Pauline Chalamet), Bela Malhotra (Amrit Kaur), Whitney Chase (Alyah Chanelle Scott) and Leighton Murray (Reneé Rapp) — navigate the complexities of being a girl in the 2020s, not shying away from any topic or experience.
Season 3, which was announced before the Season 2 finale aired in 2022, has officially begun filming. However, with so much time in between the seasons (and Season 2 ending with the future of every character in the air), viewers are left with many burning questions. Here we’ll break down the biggest question marks we have ahead of the new season.
Sex Lives of College Girls, Max
