‘Sex Education’: How Did Everyone’s Story End?

[Spoiler Alert: The below contains spoilers from Sex Education Season 4.]

Sex Education has officially come to an end as have the stories of several fan-favorite characters from the ensemble dramedy.

While the series has seen characters come and go, some have been there since the very beginning including best friends Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) along with Maeve (Emma Mackey), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Adam (Connor Swindells), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), Ruby (Mimi Keene) and Otis’ mom Jean (Gillian Anderson).

As we’ve watched them grow and take on life’s ups and downs, it’s been a journey to say the least. A lot has changed, such as schools, friendships, relationships, and much more. So, where did these original characters end up? We’re breaking down everything you need to know about the end of their stories, below, but beware of major spoilers as we delve into the final season’s plots.

