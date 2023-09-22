‘Sex Education’: How Did Everyone’s Story End?

Emma Mackey, Asa Butterfield, and Ncuti Gatwa for 'Sex Education' Season 4
Courtesy of Netflix

Sex Education

Sex Education has officially come to an end as have the stories of several fan-favorite characters from the ensemble dramedy.

While the series has seen characters come and go, some have been there since the very beginning including best friends Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) along with Maeve (Emma Mackey), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Adam (Connor Swindells), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), Ruby (Mimi Keene) and Otis’ mom Jean (Gillian Anderson).

As we’ve watched them grow and take on life’s ups and downs, it’s been a journey to say the least. A lot has changed, such as schools, friendships, relationships, and much more. So, where did these original characters end up? We’re breaking down everything you need to know about the end of their stories, below, but beware of major spoilers as we delve into the final season’s plots.

Asa Butterfield in 'Sex Education' Season 4
Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Otis Milburn

Otis had a tough time coping as he was no longer the only child to his mother Jean, add in Maeve’s absence as she took on an academic program in America, and there was a lot of change in store for him. But most of his storyline was wrapped up in starting school at Cavendish College where he was no longer the only sex therapist on campus and where his friendship with Eric was tested as he was forced to confront the differences between them. By the end of the season, Otis learns the lesson that not everything is about him, that he should recognize his and Eric’s differences and celebrate them, make space for other sex therapists to run Cavendish, and let Maeve pursue the opportunities that might take her away from him.

Ncuti Gatwa in 'Sex Education' Season 4
Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Eric Effiong

Eric spends the season struggling to find his place among his classmates and best friend Otis at the same time he’s weighing the benefits and drawbacks of being baptized at church. As the season carries on, he has various visions of God, who is played by Jodie Turner-Smith. She acknowledges the struggles Eric is going through and tries to guide him. Ultimately, he can’t go through with being baptized if his church won’t accept him, but it’s through this experience he decides he wants to become a pastor so he can help spiritually guide others while also accepting them for who they are.

Emma Mackey in 'Sex Education'
Thomas Wood/Netflix

Maeve Wiley

Maeve has quite the season, starting out her time in America where she struggles to get positive feedback from her teacher, played by Dan Levy. When she receives a call that her mother has overdosed, she unexpectedly returns to England where she learns that her mom has died. Putting on a funeral for her, she’s torn between returning to America to finish the course she started and just remaining home with friends. After a heart-to-heart with Jean, she can’t help but feel like going back to America is the best option, especially when she gets a promising call about one of her pieces of writing. She tells Otis and the pair share a teary moment before consummating their relationship. Ultimately, she returns to America, but leaves a note for Otis, telling him that she’ll always carry a part of him with her.

Gillian Anderson in 'Sex Education' Season 4
Thomas Wood/Netflix

Jean Milburn

Struggling after the birth of her baby daughter Joy, Jean’s sister Joanna (Lisa McGrillis) is called in to help by Otis as she’s clearly suffering from postpartum depression. She tries taking on a radio job too soon after giving birth and can’t seem to catch her footing behind the mic. Mixing in the fact that her sister isn’t financially stable it’s a lot to deal with. We learn that her baby’s father is actually Dan (Daniel Ings), one of her former flames who rode a motorcycle. When Joanna meets him and shows interest, Jean has to come clean. Eventually, she introduces Dan to Joy, approaches her job with more confidence, and reconnects with her sister in a deeper way as Joanna opens up about past traumas.

Aimee Lou Wood in 'Sex Education' Season 4
Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Aimee Gibbs

Aimee is still coming to terms with her assault on the public bus, but her newfound friendship with Isaac (George Robinson) proves that she can find romance and acceptance for being her unique self. Using art as a form of therapy, she takes photographs to help extinguish some of the pain and move forward. Still a supportive friend to Maeve, she doesn’t pursue a relationship with Isaac until she gets her approval as Maeve previously had a thing with him. Her story ends on an uplifting note as she embraces the next chapter of her life.

Connor Swindells in 'Sex Education' Season 4
Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Adam Groff

Unlike many of his Mooredale classmates, Adam doesn’t go to Cavendish and instead seeks out work. He ends up pursuing a position at a farm where he helps with the horses and assists in riding classes. Over time, he also allows his father back into his life and they have a promising breakthrough. By the end of the series, Adam’s family seems like they’re heading in a more positive direction intact. Still a little heartbroken over his breakup with Eric, Adam eventually strikes up a bond with his coworker, and she’s open to dating by the end of the season.

Kedar Williams-Stirling in 'Sex Education' Season 4
Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Jackson Marchetti

Most of Jackson’s story this season focuses on his search for his father. After finding a lump in his testicle, he is asked about family history and he realizes he doesn’t know. Sneaking through his moms’ belongings, he finds letters to one of them from a man he suspects is his dad. Instead of discussing it with his moms first, he reaches out to this man and isn’t warmly received. When Jackson seeks answers, they inform him that his mom Roz (Sharon Duncan-Brewster) had a relationship where she got pregnant, but didn’t realize until after she’d broken up. Ultimately, Roz ended up with Sofia (Hannah Waddingham) and they raised Jackson as their own. They are apologetic for not telling him sooner, and he comes to terms with the situation pretty quickly. His biopsy also turned up negative. Jackson remains close with Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) and is reminded to be around more for pal Cal (Dua Saleh).

Mimi Keene in 'Sex Education' Season 4
Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Ruby Matthews

Ruby struggles to find her crowd at Cavendish where the cool kids are her polar opposites. The school’s sex therapist O (Thaddea Graham) is also a bully from her past that she’s determined to help Otis beat in a campaign to sort the school’s sex therapist debate. She ultimately learns that revenge isn’t very satisfying, she also learns to let go of Otis who clearly doesn’t return her feelings, and she finds acceptance among her peers, no longer needing to be queen bee.

