13 Big Names Who Guest-Starred on ‘Sex and the City’

And just like that, three of the women of Sex and the City—Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon)—are back in an HBO Max sequel series that picks up nearly 20 years after the HBO dramedy left off.

As if that news weren’t fabulous enough, And Just Like That… also features familiar faces as franchise newcomers, including Grey’s Anatomy’s Sara Ramirez, The Morning Show’s Karen Pittman, and Soul Food’s Nicole Ari Parker.

But the casting directors of Sex and the City also had an eye for talent. Throughout its six seasons, SATC featured established actors—with some playing themselves—and future stars on the rise. Justin Theroux even played two different roles in successive seasons! If you “couldn’t help but wonder” who else appeared on Sex and the City, keep reading!

And Just Like That…, Streaming Premiere, HBO Max, Thursday, December 9