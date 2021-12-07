13 Big Names Who Guest-Starred on ‘Sex and the City’

Dan Clarendon
David Duchovny Will Arnett Sarah Michelle Gellar
HBO

And just like that, three of the women of Sex and the City—Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon)—are back in an HBO Max sequel series that picks up nearly 20 years after the HBO dramedy left off.

As if that news weren’t fabulous enough, And Just Like That… also features familiar faces as franchise newcomers, including Grey’s Anatomy’s Sara Ramirez, The Morning Show’s Karen Pittman, and Soul Food’s Nicole Ari Parker.

But the casting directors of Sex and the City also had an eye for talent. Throughout its six seasons, SATC featured established actors—with some playing themselves—and future stars on the rise. Justin Theroux even played two different roles in successive seasons! If you “couldn’t help but wonder” who else appeared on Sex and the City, keep reading!

Sex and the City Justin Theroux
HBO

Justin Theroux

Before he was a star of The Leftovers and Mosquito Coast, Theroux played two characters on Sex and the City: an author named Jared in Season 1’s “The Monogamists” and Carrie’s date Vaughn Wysel in the following season’s “Shortcomings”

Sex and the City Bradley Cooper
HBO

Bradley Cooper

In Season 2’s “They Shoot Single People, Don’t They,” this Nightmare Alley star played Jake, who was everything Carrie was looking for on a night on the town: “Single, straight, and a smoker.”

Sex and the City Tamara Tunie
HBO

Tamara Tunie

This longtime Law & Order: SVU star guest-starred in Season 2’s “The Cheating Curve,” playing Eileen, one of the lesbian art buyers with whom Charlotte tried to ingratiate herself.

Sex and the City Will Arnett
HBO

Will Arnett

In Season 2’s “La Douleur Exquise,” this Arrested Development star played Jack, a date of Miranda’s who got off on hookups in private places.

Sex and the City Elizabeth Banks
HBO

Elizabeth Banks

This Hunger Games actress-turned-filmmaker appeared in Season 3’s “Politically Erect” as Catherine, a woman who met her fiancé at a party for cast-off bachelors.

Sex and the City Alanis Morissette
HBO

Alanis Morissette

The “Ironic” singer-songwriter appeared in Season 3’s “Boy, Girl, Boy, Girl…” as Dawn, a woman whom Carrie kisses during a game of Spin the Bottle.

Sex and the City Sarah Michelle Gellar
HBO

Sarah Michelle Gellar

You can catch this Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum playing Debbie, a junior development executive Carrie meets in Los Angeles, in Season 3’s “Escape from New York.”

Sex and the City Matthew McConaughey
HBO

Matthew McConaughey

In the same episode, this Oscar-winning actor guest-starred as himself—or, at least, a version of himself that’s interested in bringing Carrie’s column to the big screen.

Sex and the City Margaret Cho
HBO

Margaret Cho

The stand-up comedian played Lynne Cameron, the fashion show producer who recruits Carrie to strut the catwalk, resulting in the famous “fashion roadkill” moment in Season 4’s “The Real Me.”

Sex and the City Heidi Klum
HBO

Heidi Klum

In that same episode, this supermodel-turned-TV host played herself—and gave Carrie a high five after the SATC lead picked herself up off the catwalk.

Sex and the City Lucy Liu
HBO

Lucy Liu

The Elementary and Why Women Kill star played herself in Season 4’s “Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda,” hiring—and ultimately firing—Samantha (Kim Cattrall) as her representative.

Sex and the City Chandra Wilson
HBO

Chandra Wilson

Before starring on Grey’s Anatomy for the better part of two decades, Wilson guest-starred in Sex and the City’s fifth-season premiere, “Anchors Away,” playing a police officer who allows Samantha to put up flyers about her cheating ex.

Sex and the City David Duchovny
HBO

David Duchovny

The X-Files actor appeared in Season 6’s “Boy, Interrupted” as Jeremy, a former high-school flame of Carrie’s whom she catches up with at a mental health institution.

