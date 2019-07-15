‘Curfew’ & 11 More Shows and Movies That Killed Sean Bean (PHOTOS)

Bean’s character, The General, learned just how dangerous the street race to earn a chance to escape a virus-ridden U.K. was when his passenger and pregnant girlfriend, Faith (Rose Williams), killed him in Episode 3. (He’d killed a couple people — unnecessarily — by that point.)

Eight-year-old spoiler alert! This HBO show killed off Bean’s Warden of the North-turned-Hand of the King Ned Stark at the end of Season 1 after he is betrayed by Littlefinger and sentenced to death by Joffrey Baratheon.

Livestock strikes again! In this horror film, Bean’s Ulric is killed when villagers — led by a woman played by Bean’s Game of Thrones co-star Carice Van Houten — use horses to rip him limb from limb.

After tormenting Sophia Bush’s character and killing her friend in this thriller, Bean’s hitchhiker gets his just desserts when she shoots him in the head.

Bean’s Dr. Merrick, the scientist responsible for the island in which humans are cloned for organ harvesting, is offed when a scaffolding chain catches him by the neck.

The eponymous king of this TV two-parter orders the execution of Bean’s Robert Aske, leader of the British uprising Pilgrimage of Grace, and so Aske is strung up and left to die.

Christian Bale’s Preston executes his partner, Bean’s Errol Partridge, for the crime of enjoying poetry in this film about a dystopia where emotions and art are outlawed.

It’s not hyperbole to say that Frodo never would have gotten the Ring to Mordor had it not been for Bean’s Boromir taking a few arrows to the chest while fending off a band of orcs.

James Bond a.k.a. 007 drops friend-turned-villain Alex Trevelyan a.k.a. 006 to his death in this movie, another film in which Bean played the bad guy.

Harrison Ford’s Jack Ryan kills Bean’s terrorist character, Sean Miller, by impaling him on a boat anchor at the climax of this Tom Clancy adaptation.

In one of the more astonishing deaths on this list, Bean’s Tadhg is knocked off a cliff by a stampeding herd of cattle as his father watches on helplessly.

Ranuccio dies in this film when his lover, the titular Baroque painter, realizes he killed the artist’s other lover and slits the Sean Bean character’s throat.

Few people have made a living off dying as Sean Bean has. And though the British actor may not be the actor killed the most times on screen, his film and TV roles have included so many doomed characters that fans practically expect him to die in whatever they see him in.

That was likely the case for viewers going into the U.K. series Curfew. The action drama, in which he stars opposite Adam Brody and Billy Zane, premiered on Spectrum Originals on June 24.

And die his character did, not even lasting to the mid-point of the eight-episode season. Relive that and 11 other of Bean’s onscreen demises here as we say “Rest in Peace” — or, in some cases, “Rest in Pieces” — to his deceased characters.

