Bravo is not looking good in the photos from the SEAL Team Season 6 premiere, “Low-Impact,” which drops on Paramount+ on Sunday, September 18.

Last we saw David Boreanaz (Jason Hayes), Neil Brown Jr. (Ray Perry), Max Thieriot (Clay Spenser), A.J. Buckley (Sonny Quinn), and Brock Reynolds (Justin Melnick), they were in Mali, West Africa, and had been ambushed while on a mission to capture a member of SGS rising in the ranks. Toni Trucks (Lisa Davis) could only listen as they came under fire, and fans were left wondering if everyone would survive.

The trailer certainly makes it look like Clay’s in critical condition (possibly due to Thieriot starring on both the military drama and his new CBS series Fire Country), and now he’s MIA from the images from the first episode of the new season. His wife, Stella (Alona Tal), however, looks distraught, and the rest of Bravo is bloody and injured.

Scroll down to check out the photos of Bravo on mission and at home in the Season 6 premiere.

SEAL Team, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, September 18, Paramount+