‘SEAL Team’: Bravo Is Bloody & Injured in Season 6 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton©2022Paramount+ Inc.

Bravo is not looking good in the photos from the SEAL Team Season 6 premiere, “Low-Impact,” which drops on Paramount+ on Sunday, September 18.

Last we saw David Boreanaz (Jason Hayes), Neil Brown Jr. (Ray Perry), Max Thieriot (Clay Spenser), A.J. Buckley (Sonny Quinn), and Brock Reynolds (Justin Melnick), they were in Mali, West Africa, and had been ambushed while on a mission to capture a member of SGS rising in the ranks. Toni Trucks (Lisa Davis) could only listen as they came under fire, and fans were left wondering if everyone would survive.

The trailer certainly makes it look like Clay’s in critical condition (possibly due to Thieriot starring on both the military drama and his new CBS series Fire Country), and now he’s MIA from the images from the first episode of the new season. His wife, Stella (Alona Tal), however, looks distraught, and the rest of Bravo is bloody and injured.

Scroll down to check out the photos of Bravo on mission and at home in the Season 6 premiere.

SEAL Team, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, September 18, Paramount+

David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton©2022Paramount+ Inc.

Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz)

Neil Brown Jr. as Ray Perry in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton©2022Paramount+ Inc.

Ray (Neil Brown Jr.)

David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes and Neil Brown Jr. as Ray Perry in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton©2022Paramount+ Inc.

Jason and Ray in serious trouble

AJ Buckley as Sonny Quinn in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton©2022Paramount+ Inc.

Sonny (AJ Buckley)

Neil Brown Jr. as Ray Perry in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton©2022Paramount+ Inc.

Ray

AJ Buckley as Sonny Quinn in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton©2022Paramount+ Inc.

Sonny

Alona Tal as Stella Baxter in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton©2022Paramount+ Inc.

Stella (Alona Tal)

Neil Brown Jr. as Ray Perry and Parisa Fakhri as Naima Perry in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton©2022Paramount+ Inc.

Ray home with Naima (Parisa Fakhri)

David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes and Jessica Paré as Mandy Ellis in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton©2022Paramount+ Inc.

Jason and Mandy (Jessica Paré)

