‘SEAL Team’: 8 Questions We Have for a Season 6

SEAL Team left us needing more after its Season 5 finale — but that could very well be it for the military drama.

The CBS-turned-Paramount+ series has yet to be renewed for a sixth season, though star and executive producer David Boreanaz noted to TV Insider, “We’ve done great for Paramount+. You look at the numbers and the streaming, and then we’ve been trending as one of their number one shows for the past few weeks. So we’re doing good for ’em.”

This comes as Boreanaz’s Jason Hayes and the rest of Bravo was last seen ambushed and under heavy fire (including RPGs!), just after Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot) announced his plans to leave the team and be home for his wife and new baby. Will everyone survive? That’s only one of the questions we have for a possible sixth season. Scroll down for more.

SEAL Team, Seasons 1-5, Streaming Now, Paramount+