Is SEAL Team about to lose another of its own when it returns for Season 6? The trailer makes it look like one of Bravo might not survive following the Season 5 cliffhanger in which they were ambushed.

Paramount+, in announcing that the military drama will premiere its sixth season on Sunday, September 18 (the 10 episodes drop weekly), unveiled the official trailer and key art. While the returning cast — David Boreanaz (Jason Hayes), Neil Brown Jr. (Ray Perry), Max Thieriot (Clay Spenser), A.J. Buckley (Sonny Quinn), and Toni Trucks (Lisa Davis) — is all present in the latter, the former has us very worried about one of the team. Not pictured is new series regular Raffi Barsoumian, who stars as Omar Hamza, a senior chief with fifteen years of experience as a SEAL and the son of Syrian immigrants with a deep understanding of the Middle East.

As Season 5 ended, the elite team of Navy SEALs headed to Mali to capture a member of SGS rising in the ranks but was attacked once on the ground. Last we saw them, they were under heavy fire. Now, the trailer shows the aftermath of that, and it’s really not looking good for Clay. “If this is how I go, you’re the one I want looking over me,” he tells Jason in the hospital. Bravo 1, meanwhile, blames himself: “I made a bad call. Clay’s fighting for his life right now because of me.” (We suspect whatever happens with Clay will be how Thieriot can star in both SEAL Team and new CBS drama Fire Country.)

But just because Clay is down — for how long, we don’t know, though do remember he was planning on at least taking a break from Bravo to spend time with his family — doesn’t mean Bravo is out. A Navy destroyer is hit, with 20 sailors killed in the attack. Bravo will be deploying on a long-term special activities op, and this seems to come at a time when a team will be decommissioned. “Our first op without Clay could be our last op ever,” says Jason. Watch the trailer above for much more.

“It’s war and everybody, including myself, is open to an X on their back and in the line of work that they’re in could be killed or injured, so it opens the [door to] who may survive, who may not survive, who’s gonna be injured,” Boreanaz told TV Insider of that intense finale cliffhanger. “Is that injury gonna be of significant value? Is it gonna be for significant time? How does it impact the team? What does it do to Bravo?”

SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen, and Boreanaz.

SEAL Team, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, September 18, Paramount+