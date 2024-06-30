16 Best Episodes of ‘SEAL Team’

SEAL Team, for six seasons thus far, has followed the lives of the Navy SEALs’ most elite unit, both on dangerous high-stakes operations and back at home. The military drama returns for its seventh and final season on August 11 on Paramount+.

The team has lost members (RIP Clay and Full Metal, enjoy retirement Cerberus), gone through hell, executed intense, complicated, and high-octane missions, and faced conflict within the unit, but they’ve come out the other side. But there’s always the chance that one of them won’t make it home or something will go wrong overseas. Such has been the case numerous times over the years.

Ahead of the farewell season, we’ve gathered the best episodes below. Take a look, then let us know what makes your list in the comments section, below.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.