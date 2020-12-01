'SEAL Team's David Boreanaz on the 'Struggle to Help Each Other Survive' in Season 4

The boys are back! This action-packed Season 4 opener of SEAL Team finds Bravo, led by Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz), grappling with tough conditions in the snowy peaks of Afghanistan as they and two other teams converge on terrorist Al-Hazred (Sameer Ali Khan).

"It's a huge operation, one of those 'This is the time to strike — let's do it!'" says Boreanaz, who dealt with snow, cold, wind and high altitude while also directing the episode in the mountains around Los Angeles.

Among the visually spectacular moments is an explosion that leaves Hayes and the unit's dog, Cerberus (Dita the Hair Missile), separated from the others. A Revenant-style endurance quest ensues.

"The two struggle to help each other survive," says Boreanaz. The determined Jason also has flashbacks involving "the fallen," those he's lost during his service.

In the night's second episode, the team heads Stateside, where, the actor hints, Bravo is "turned upside down." We'll then see how that passionate kiss between Hayes and analyst Mandy Ellis (Jessica Paré) in last season's finale shakes out.

Says Boreanaz, "It’s looked at from the perspective of what their relationship is, what it has been and what it could be."

SEAL Team, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, December 2, 9/8c, CBS