“We may not always be teammates, but we’re always going to be brothers,” Bravo’s leader, Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz), says in the trailer for the Paramount+ drama’s final run.

SEAL Team‘s seventh season premieres on Sunday, August 11, with the first two episodes. The rest of the 10-episode season will be available to stream weekly on Sundays. It was announced in November 2023 that the seventh season will be its last. The series left off its sixth season (in November 2022) with Jason speaking up about his TBI publicly at a medal ceremony, then the rest of his team and other SEALs joining him in front of command to detail their issues. But, as the trailer shows, the team will be getting back into the action—but will it be for the last time?

The series follows the lives of the Navy SEALs’ most elite unit as they execute dangerous high-stakes operations to defend their country at a deeply personal cost. In the final season, Jason struggles to balance his warrior’s existence with the responsibilities of single fatherhood. Ray Perry (Neil Brown Jr.), his trusted second in command, questions whether he will be able to leave the battlefield behind as his retirement nears. Dedicated door-kicker Sonny Quinn (AJ Buckley) battles against changing tides as Jason and Ray’s shifting focus means that other teammates must shoulder more responsibility. Both Omar Hamza (Raffi Barsoumian) and new team member Drew Franklin (Beau Knapp) find diving into work an effective way to distance themselves from their past traumas.

Vital to mission success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks), a no-nonsense officer who ushers the team into a new era of warfare against powerful rivals for supremacy on the world stage. Ripped away from their loved ones at a moment’s notice to be deployed across the globe, Bravo team remains dedicated to their duties. Even in the face of overwhelming odds, they know this is the price to keep the families they left behind safe.

The trailer, which you can watch above, shows Jason advising someone, “I was once like you kid, dying to get in the fight. I evolved. So did the violence—not only the violence I endured, but violence I inflicted.” But while he may have evolved, when Mandy (Jessica Paré) asks why he’s itching to run back into the fire, he tells her, “The fire is where I belong.”

We also see how Drew joins Bravo. Sonny and Stella (Alona Tal) visit Clay’s grave, then he points out, “Bravo can’t live with a hole in its lineup.” But Drew’s not looking to make friends, he makes clear.

Still, they’re going to need him as they embark on their next assignment, “the next era of warfare: invisible tactics with global consequences,” as Davis tells them. “Evolve or fall behind.”

And there’s still the matter of Ray’s retirement. “You could lose your life, your marriage, everything you have back here,” Jason tells him. But as Ray tells his wife Naima (Parisa Fakhri), “I have to look out for my guys until the end.”

Watch the full trailer above for much more of the action and moments at home for the team. Is it, as Davis says at one point, “one last ride with Bravo before it’s all over”?

SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Boreanaz, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Mark Owen. The final season filmed both in Los Angeles and on location in Colombia, in collaboration with the Colombia Film Commission of Proimágenes Colombia.

What are you hoping to see in the final season after seeing that trailer? Let us know in the comments section, below.

SEAL Team, Seventh and Final Season Premiere, Sunday, August 11 (two episodes), Paramount+