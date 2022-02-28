SAG Awards 2022: Behind the Scenes Highlights (PHOTOS)

The stars celebrated each other with the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 27, and as entertaining as the two-hour show was, there was also plenty that you didn’t see on TBS or TNT.

That’s due to the presenters and most of the nominees/winners being present at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California (with, as noted during the broadcast, strict COVID protocols in place). From stars catching up at the tables to celebrating their wins backstage with their awards, there were cameras around to capture it all.

Scroll down for a look at some of the behind-the-scenes highlights.