SAG Awards 2022: Behind the Scenes Highlights (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WarnerMedia (2); Allen Schaben / Los Angeles Times

The stars celebrated each other with the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 27, and as entertaining as the two-hour show was, there was also plenty that you didn’t see on TBS or TNT.

That’s due to the presenters and most of the nominees/winners being present at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California (with, as noted during the broadcast, strict COVID protocols in place). From stars catching up at the tables to celebrating their wins backstage with their awards, there were cameras around to capture it all.

Scroll down for a look at some of the behind-the-scenes highlights.

Jean Smart and Brian Cox at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Jean Smart and Brian Cox

Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Will Smith and Helen Mirren at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Will Smith and Helen Mirren

Sandra Oh, Cynthia Erivo and Kerry Washington at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Sandra Oh, Cynthia Erivo and Kerry Washington

Michael Keaton and Jean Smart at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Allen Schaben / Los Angeles Times

Michael Keaton and Jean Smart

Ariana DeBose, Helen Mirren at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Ariana DeBose and Helen Mirren

Lee Jung-jae and Jeremy Strong at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Lee Jung-jae and Jeremy Strong

Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Jihae and Nicholas Braun at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Jihae and Nicholas Braun

Oscar Isaac, Jeremy Strong, Bradley Cooper and Jessica Chastain at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Oscar Isaac, Jeremy Strong, Bradley Cooper and Jessica Chastain

Ariana DeBose and HoYeon Jung at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Allen Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Ariana DeBose and HoYeon Jung

Emilia Jones, Daniel Durant, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, and Eugenio Derbez at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Emilia Jones, Daniel Durant, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, and Eugenio Derbez

Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Juliana Canfield and Jihae at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Juliana Canfield and Jihae

