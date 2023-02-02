‘Schoolhouse Rock’ 50th Anniversary Show: What Grade Would You Give It?

ABC celebrated the beloved children’s show Schoolhouse Rock! on Wednesday night (February 1) with a new special, Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong, featuring a whole host of familiar faces.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the special included appearances from the Black Eyed Peas, Raven-Symoné, Retta, and even Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear, who treated viewers to a Schoolhouse Rock/Muppet Show crossover as the famous puppets sang the song “Unpack Your Adjectives” to a group of students.

However, that wasn’t the only crossover of the evening, as Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson and Lisa Ann Walter also turned up to celebrate Schoolhouse Rock‘s incredible legacy.

Many other classic songs from the original series were performed throughout the show, including Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen singing “I’m Just a Bill,” Ne-Yo performing “Verb: That’s What’s Happening,” Raven-Symoné and Kal Penn singing “Interjections,” Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert dancing to “Figure Eight,” and Black Eyed Peas ending the evening with a rendition of “Three Is A Magic Number.”

The reaction from fans online was mixed, to say the least. Some were absolutely loving the special, with one Twitter user describing it as “the PERFECT way to celebrate School House Rock’s 50th Anniversary!”

“This #SchoolhouseRock50Singalong is amazing,” added another, while one viewer said, “This #SchoolhouseRock50Singalong is very cute.”

However, others were disappointed with how the classic songs had been changed or updated. “Very disappointed that these aren’t the original versions of the songs,” tweeted one viewer.

Others shared similar sentiments, writing, “So they ruined the songs? Not what I thought this was gonna be. Why not play the videos that made this famous instead of remaking it?”

“Why are we REMAKING these songs? Just play the original cartoons, maybe add the lyrics at the bottom of the screen, and let us enjoy this bit of nostalgia. These songs are ICONIC because they stand the test of time,” added another.

Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong, Streaming from Thursday, February 2, Hulu and Disney+