SAG Awards 2022: See Your TV Favorites on the Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

SAG Awards 2022 red carpet arrivals
The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards have arrived — and so have the stars who are making a splash on the red carpet for the 28th annual awards show!

Hollywood’s biggest names are gathering to celebrate 2022 in film and TV. Among this year’s SAG Awards television nominees? The Yellowstone cast, nominated Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series — its first major awards show nomination in its four-season run.

Kevin Costner’s Dutton crew is up against the casts of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game, and Succession. And with so many shows and films nominated, the red carpet is star-studded, to say the least.

Check out the red carpet arrivals below!

Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Park Hae-soo, Kim Joo-ryeong, and Anupam Tripathi of 'Squid Game' at the 2022 SAG Awards
The Cast of Squid Game

(L-R) Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Park Hae-soo, Kim Joo-ryeong, and Anupam Tripathi pose for a group shot. Squid Game‘s cast is nominated for Ensemble in a Drama Series and more, making it the first foreign-language TV show to be nominated.

Cynthia Erivo at the 2022 SAG Awards
Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo dazzles in red. She’s nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for Genius: Aretha.

 

Jeremy Strong at the 2022 SAG Awards
Jeremy Strong

Succession star Jeremy Strong is all smiles in pink velvet. He’s nominated for his performance as Kendall Roy along with the rest of the ensemble, nominated for Ensemble in a Drama Series.

(L-R) Piper Perabo, Eden Brolin, Jen Landon, Hassie Harrison, and Kelsey Chow at the 2022 SAG Awards

The Women of Yellowstone

(L-R) Piper Perabo, Eden Brolin, Jen Landon, Hassie Harrison, and Kelsey Chow strike a pose representing the cast of Yellowstone, which received its first-ever major awards show nomination from the SAG Awards for Ensemble in a Drama series.

Elle Fanning Sandra Oh SAG Awards

Elle Fanning and Sandra Oh

Elle Fanning and Sandra Oh pose together. The actors are both nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series — Fanning for The Great and Oh for The Chair.

Jean Smart
Jean Smart

Jean Smart’s looking smart in her burgundy gown.

Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher

It’s the nanny! And the President of SAG, Fran Drescher.

Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain

The eyes of Jessica Chastain are staring right into our souls here.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield

What’s what mysterious ticking noise? It’s Tick, Tick…BOOM! star Andrew Garfield.

Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek’s mesh gloves are a moment.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are looking fresh in matching navy blue and black ensembles.

Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett said paint it black.

Screen Actors Guild Awards