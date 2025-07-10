Michelle Visage has opened up the “Rewind Retreat” to nine celebrities, reality stars and social influencers for Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind. The popular RuPaul’s Drag Race judge guides these famous faces through a transformative journey of self discovery. They’re also helped along by body image expert Dr. Spirit, PhD and Botched plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow.

Through their time the group will lean on one another leading up to their walk through the “Time Tunnel Rewind.” It’s at that moment they decide whether they want to reverse previous plastic surgeries and return to a more natural look or stay the same. Dr. Spirit provides therapy sessions, exercises and challenges to assist in this life-changing decision. Dr. Dubrow hosts consultations to see how they are feeling throughout the process.

The E! show’s premiere on July 9 saw Kim Zolciak of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta and daughter Brielle Biermann explain their reasoning for participating. Zolciak reevaluated her past procedures, specifically arm contouring. Biermann was torn over whether to keep facial fillers. Larissa Santos Lima, known for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, reassessed her enhancements including a boob job and battle with body dysmorphia. Rounding out the first wave of visitors was Irish content creator Alan McGarry, who spoke about self-esteem issues and regrets over a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

Next to check in is platinum singer and reality TV personality Aubrey O’Day, who contemplates facial filler. Others to come: former Playboy model Kathy Brown, rapper and Love and Hip Hop Atlanta alum Jessica Dime, YouTuber Sebastian Bails and model and content creator Sophia Elgerabli.

Here Visage breaks down that powerful first episode and previews what’s to come.

What was your response to this show concept when it was brought up to you?

Michelle Visage: I thought it was brilliant when I found out what it was. Having done my own explant myself five years ago, I was just so excited about the idea of these celebrities getting to get something taken care of. Maybe they were ready to release, let go of or move on to the next chapter in their lives and do it looking and feeling the way they feel currently versus 10 or 20 years ago when they did the procedure. It’s a beautiful thing. The show has so much heart, and I don’t think people are expecting that. Do you agree?

Definitely. On the surface you see these individuals that generate preconceived notions, but then see there is so much more to them. I think there is a lot of bravery involved that these people are putting themselves out there like this.

I agree. They were very open and very brave. I think they didn’t expect things to change their lives the way they actually saw it happen. I think that is pretty powerful.



Kim and Brielle are two of the first to come in. They had an idea of what they thought this would be, and I think they were surprised about how involved this would be.

Very true. I think in the first episode you saw Brielle say, “I didn’t know there would be other people here. I thought it would be me and my mom.” I’m like, “Alright Brielle, this show is not just about you and your mom having surgery.” You also hear Kim saying she wants this and that. This isn’t about getting surgery, Kim. It’s about reversing surgery that you’ve had. Those two are really funny to watch. Their dynamic is wonderful. I actually love the way they are together.

How was it getting to know Alan? As a viewer, you really feel for him as he talks about being bullied and things he endured. It’s almost like the surgeries and looks are their armor with Alan being an example of that.

Yeah, for Alan, I’m not sure people are going to be as familiar with him in this country as they would be in Ireland. Getting to know them and letting the world see for a nonbinary person from Ireland, having to live their life the way they’ve chosen to live it and now wanting to change it is a beautiful thing. I love how vulnerable Alan was. Alan came in here knowing what they wanted to do. It’s funny when Kim said [about the BBL], “No, don’t do that. Leave it alone.” He thought, “No, I think I’m ready to let it go.” Alan is just fun. He is such a character. I think people first see them and go, “Woah!” In the UK and Ireland, that part of the world, Alan’s look with the orange fake tan, eyebrows, hair and garish outfits, which I love. I love them all. Once you get over the initial, “Wow!, that’s a lot to take.” Then you get to know them and fall in love.

Larissa, we’ve seen on other shows including 90 Day Fiancé and House of Villains. You hear about her struggle with body dysmorphia. How was it for you to watch her open up in this enviornment?

I fell in love with Larissa. I didn’t really know her. She walked in, and you can tell immediately what she had done just by looking at her. Then she goes on to tell you what she has done that you can’t even see. She had her abs and knees done. She had her nose, boobs, everything. She was kind of under the radar at times, but she was doing everything. She was really getting into the testing, games, therapies. I think Larissa ended up being very strong on this show. I love Larissa. My favorite part is seeing them put the subtitles up because the Brazilian accent was so strong. She was just a doll, and I love her.

The show could have easily put all of the participants in the retreat at the same time. Instead each is gradually introduced, so they get the time to tell their story and get acclimated. What do you think of that format?

I think that’s the idea behind the staggering. I think when you put everyone in all at once, that could be a lot. I’ve done it on Big Brother. You’re fighting for camera time. This gives you a chance to get to know each one of the celebrities because some of them you might not be as familiar with. So when they come in staggered, you do get the time to know them and fall in love with them. I thought it was pretty smart.

Were you surprised at all that you’d be part of the experience? There is a powerful moment where you remove your eyelashes and makeup shown in the promos. How do you look back on that?

I think I am a very lucky host. Usually, a host is this is this and that is that, goodbye. I love that I’m more of a participant. I’d say I’m an immersive host, so to speak. If I can help somebody go through something I’ve already endured and hold their hand or at least guide them in some way, that is what I’m all about. That is who I am as a person. So, when Dr. Spirit asked me to do that, I didn’t think twice about it. I’m a woman of a certain age. If someone sees me without makeup and thinks I’m ugly, that’s on you. I take my makeup off and think I look just as beautiful as I do with it on. I think it’s helping those kids know they are just as beautiful without the war paint on as they are with it on.

Aubrey comes in next. I’m sure even then with Sean “Diddy ” Combs in the news was an added weight on her shoulders. How was it for you to see her go through this process?

Oh, she is going through it in real-time. You’re going to see it play out when she actually saw that Diddy had gotten arrested. You’re seeing her go through the emotions. I think, to be honest, her being in that house was the best place for her to be at that time because she was surrounded by love. She was surrounded by people who were there for her. We had Dr. Spirit for her to talk to. I was there and had known her previously. She didn’t know I was going to be there. She didn’t know I was the host. She was in the right place at the right time. You will feel for her. You’re going to understand a little bit because she came up through that machine. She has a lot of emotions. Put it that way.

What can you tell us about the other individuals?

They do have their respective stories. I think that just because you may not know who a celebrity is doesn’t make their story any less valid or huge or important. The one I least expected that I would connect with or get stories from that I related to, I actually bond with and felt for the most. There are some really big stories and big reveals this season. It’s very special. Don’t be fooled by the title. It really is Plastic Surgery Rewind, but the “Rewind Retreat” is really where it all goes down in the best way possible.

What can we expect in terms of drama?

I’d say the Aubrey story is very freakin’ dramatic. We go through a lot with that. There is a lot of drama because people are finding things out about themselves that they really didn’t expect to find out. When they do find out, how they handle things they are uncovering is all very dramatic. There is comedy in it too because they are who they are and know how to deliver television. There is so much authenticity and vulnerability in this. My husband was crying the second episode with that makeup scene you see. He thought it was really emotional. We’ll have more scenes like that and laughter.

It’s almost like there are two reality shows playing out as there is also the fact they are all living in the same place.

It’s a brilliant idea. It’s smart to have them living together because they are going through this together. They don’t know each other and are getting to know each other. Some tend to pull away. Some tend to get involved. By the end, everyone was involved. They were all in each other’s lives. When I would sit down with them for dinner, they knew each other’s business and told each other’s lives. You do get that fly-on-the-wall Big Brother aspect to this, which is really smart because they can be each other’s rock.

You’re also known for RuPaul’s Drag Race. What do you see for the future of that show as it continues to evolve with the times?

I think we always adapt to the times. I think RuPaul’s Drag Race has always been what it is fundamentally, but we grow just like humanity. Well, right now our country is going backwards, but we are always there to be the voice for the queer people. We are a platform that is a show about, by and for queer people. Now it has been accepted by the masses. We love the people who love our show. We just want to keep celebrating the artists that are drag artists and keep giving them the platform they are on. I think they are amazingly talented human beings, and I am enamored by all of them.

It’s very difficult to keep a show on television. What does it mean for you to see the show last the way it has and thrive?

It means a lot. It’s a gift. There is not a moment I don’t’ wake up and say thank you. The show changes people’s lives. It brings families together. I’ve seen it time and time again. I’m not being dramatic. That is what the show is about. It changes people’s lives. These kids, sometimes they don’t have it easy. Drag saves lives. That’s what this show is about. It’s a gift to be going into Season 18 and beyond.

And parlaying it into the project we’ve been talking about. What kind of impact do you think Plastic Surgery Rewind will have?

I think the impact is we should be our own advocates and fully informed before we make our decisions about plastic surgery. If we already have had surgery and are thinking about reversing it, this is a great show to watch to see what could happen and what the complications could be. People think it’s so easy to just put something in or take it out or put a filler in and get it dissolved. It’s not that simple. I think that show is going to be heartwarming, hysterical and give you all the reality TV stuff you want with the Big Brother element. It’s also going to be informative and bring emotion. I think it’s going to give people everything. Surprisingly, I don’t think people are going to expect all of the stuff they’re going to feel when they watch the show.

Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Wednesdays. 10/9c, E! (Seven Days Later on Peacock)