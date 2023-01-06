‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15: Stars Dazzle at Premiere After Shock News About Show

Sugar, Deena Nicole Buckner, Aquaria, and Spice attend the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 + MTV Premiere Screening
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

RuPaul's Drag Race

The stars were out in New York City on Thursday (January 5) night for the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Premiere red carpet event, including Jersey Shore favorites, American Idol alumni, and the glamorous queens set to compete in the new season.

There were plenty of smiles and happy faces despite the surprising news earlier in the evening that MTV would be cutting back episodes to 60 minutes following tonight’s (January 6) two-episode premiere. Since Season 10, the reality competition series has aired 90 minute episodes.

The change comes as MTV’s new series, The Real Friends of WeHo, is set to premiere on January 20 at 9 pm, airing immediately after RuPaul’s Drag Race. The network will be hoping Drag Race provides a big lead-in for the new show, which is set to give viewers an “unfiltered and honest look at a select group of friends living, loving, and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community.”

Scroll down to check out the stars who were in attendance for last night’s spectacular red carpet event.

Snooki at RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Premiere Event
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Jersey Shore veteran Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi stunned in a black blazer and sparkly pink top combination.

Jwoww and Snooki at Drag Race red carpet
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

JWoww and Snooki

Snooki wasn’t the only Jersey Show alum in attendance as fan-favorite Jenni “JWoww” Farley also turned heads in a black cut-out dress. The former castmates took the chance to pose with each other.

Deena Nicole Cortese at Drag Race 15 premiere
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

Deena Nicole Cortese

Rounding out a trio of Jersey Shore cast members was Deena Nicole Cortese, who was rocking a silver vinyl corset dress.

odrick Hall attends the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Premiere
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

Todrick Hall

Choreographer and singer Todrick Hall was also at the event in an eye-catching, black-and-white get-up. Hall, who rose to fame on Season 9 of American Idol, is set to star in MTV’s The Real Friends of WeHo.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 cast at premiere event
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

Drag Race Season 15 Cast

Drag Race Season 15 contestants Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Amethyst, Salina EsTitties, Loosey LaDuca, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Robin Fierce, Sasha Colby, Sugar, Luxx Noir London, Princess Poppy, and Spice took part in a spectacular group shot.

aymes Vaughan attends the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Premiere
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

Jaymes Vaughan

TV host and business owner Jaymes Vaughan kept things simple in a plain black t-shirt. Vaughan, who starred in the 2021 film Blue Call, will also appear on The Real Friends of WeHo.

Curtis Hamilton attends the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Premiere
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

Curtis Hamilton

Insecure actor Curtis Hamilton turned up for the event in a vibrant, multi-colored blazer and black turtle-neck combo. Hamilton is another cast member of the upcoming Real Friends of WeHo reality series.

Aquaria attends the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Premiere
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

Aquaria

Drag Queen legend Aquaria turned upin a black latex number. The TV personality and recording artist won the tenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2018.

Wellinthon García and Ross Mathews attend the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Premiere
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

Wellinthon García and Ross Mathews

Drag Race judge Ross Mathews enjoyed the festivities with his husband, Dr. Wellinthon García.

Brad Goreski attends the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

Brad Goreski

Celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, who will also feature on Real Friends of WeHo, stood out in a fantastic pink suit.

Joey Zauzig attends the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

Joey Zauzig

Digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig, who rounds out the Real Friends of WeHo cast, chose to go for the all black look.

Loosey LaDuca attends the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

Loosey LaDuca

One of the new Season 15 contestants, Loosey LaDuca, went big with a sparkly silver dress and giant purple bow combo.

