‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15: Stars Dazzle at Premiere After Shock News About Show

The stars were out in New York City on Thursday (January 5) night for the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Premiere red carpet event, including Jersey Shore favorites, American Idol alumni, and the glamorous queens set to compete in the new season.

There were plenty of smiles and happy faces despite the surprising news earlier in the evening that MTV would be cutting back episodes to 60 minutes following tonight’s (January 6) two-episode premiere. Since Season 10, the reality competition series has aired 90 minute episodes.

The change comes as MTV’s new series, The Real Friends of WeHo, is set to premiere on January 20 at 9 pm, airing immediately after RuPaul’s Drag Race. The network will be hoping Drag Race provides a big lead-in for the new show, which is set to give viewers an “unfiltered and honest look at a select group of friends living, loving, and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community.”

Scroll down to check out the stars who were in attendance for last night’s spectacular red carpet event.