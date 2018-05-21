‘Roseanne’ Finale: Sneak Peek at the Stormy Conclusion to the Revival’s First Season (PHOTOS)

The Conners always know how to make the best out of a tough situation.

Becky (Lecy Goranson) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) have a heart to heart on the family couch.

The Conner family room is overtaken with boxes, but D.J. (Michael Fishman) is entertaining the crowd.

James Pickens Jr. returns as Chuck who talks business in the kitchen with Dan (John Goodman) as Roseanne (Barr) and Harris (Emma Kenney) look on.

A storm is coming to Lanford in the Roseanne season finale airing May 22 on ABC.

The Conners gear up for the inclimate weather while they continue to search for solutions regarding Roseanne’s (Roseanne Barr) bum knee. Will a miracle occur? Judge for yourself by checking out some images from the episode marking the end of the first revival season.

Click through the gallery above for a look at your favorite characters as they come together during this important time, and see which guest star returns for this finale episode.

Roseanne, Season Finale, Tuesday, May 22, 8/7c, ABC