‘Roseanne’ Finale: Sneak Peek at the Stormy Conclusion to the Revival’s First Season (PHOTOS)
A storm is coming to Lanford in the Roseanne season finale airing May 22 on ABC.
The Conners gear up for the inclimate weather while they continue to search for solutions regarding Roseanne’s (Roseanne Barr) bum knee. Will a miracle occur? Judge for yourself by checking out some images from the episode marking the end of the first revival season.
Click through the gallery above for a look at your favorite characters as they come together during this important time, and see which guest star returns for this finale episode.
Roseanne, Season Finale, Tuesday, May 22, 8/7c, ABC
