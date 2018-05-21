‘Roseanne’ Finale: Sneak Peek at the Stormy Conclusion to the Revival’s First Season (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
LAURIE METCALF, AMES MCNAMARA, JAYDEN REY, LECY GORANSON, EMMA KENNEY, ROSEANNE BARR, JOHN GOODMAN, MICHAEL FISHMAN, SARA GILBERT
ABC/Adam Rose
JAMES PICKENS JR., EMMA KENNEY, ROSEANNE BARR, JOHN GOODMAN
ABC/Adam Rose

James Pickens Jr. returns as Chuck who talks business in the kitchen with Dan (John Goodman) as Roseanne (Barr) and Harris (Emma Kenney) look on.

Ames McNamara and Laurie Metcalf on Roseanne
ABC/Adam Rose

Mark (Ames McNamara) and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) are all smiles.

AMES MCNAMARA, LAURIE METCALF, LECY GORANSON, ROSEANNE BARR, JAYDEN REY, SARA GILBERT, MICHAEL FISHMAN
ABC/Adam Rose

The Conner family room is overtaken with boxes, but D.J. (Michael Fishman) is entertaining the crowd.

DOUG STANHOPE, SARA GILBERT
ABC/Adam Rose

Darlene (Sara Gilbert) is still working as a cocktail waitress.

Laurie Metcalf and Roseanne Barr
ABC/Adam Rose

Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Roseanne (Barr) find a family antique.

ROSEANNE BARR, JOHN GOODMAN
ABC/Adam Rose

Roseanne (Barr) and Dan (John Goodman) are in a tough financial situation.

ROSEANNE BARR, JOHN GOODMAN
ABC/Adam Rose

Roseanne (Barr) and Dan (John Goodman) share a sweet moment.

LAURIE METCALF, AMES MCNAMARA, JAYDEN REY, LECY GORANSON, EMMA KENNEY, ROSEANNE BARR, JOHN GOODMAN, MICHAEL FISHMAN, SARA GILBERT
ABC/Adam Rose

The Conners gather around the family table for a big meal.

Lecy Goranson, Sara Gilbert
ABC/Adam Rose

Becky (Lecy Goranson) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) have a heart to heart on the family couch.

AMES MCNAMARA, JOHN GOODMAN, LECY GORANSON, ROSEANNE BARR, JAYDEN REY, SARA GILBERT, MICHAEL FISHMAN, LAURIE METCALF
ABC/Adam Rose

The Conners always know how to make the best out of a tough situation.

A storm is coming to Lanford in the Roseanne season finale airing May 22 on ABC.

The Conners gear up for the inclimate weather while they continue to search for solutions regarding Roseanne’s (Roseanne Barr) bum knee. Will a miracle occur? Judge for yourself by checking out some images from the episode marking the end of the first revival season.

Click through the gallery above for a look at your favorite characters as they come together during this important time, and see which guest star returns for this finale episode.

Roseanne, Season Finale, Tuesday, May 22, 8/7c, ABC

