‘Rizzoli & Isles’ Turns 10: What Has the Cast Done Since?

Ten years ago this month, Rizzoli & Isles marked cable TV’s #1 commercial-supported series launch of all time as 7.6 million viewers tuned in to meet the titular crime-solving team.

That series premiere — which aired on July 12, 2010 — introduced Angie Harmon as Boston detective Jane Rizzoli and Sasha Alexander as medical examiner Maura Isles, a dream team that would take down baddies for another seven seasons and 105 episodes.

Along the way, the TNT drama stayed in cable’s top 5 series for five years, earned Harmon and Alexander back-to-back People’s Choice Awards, and even stoked speculation of lesbian subtext.

Now that Rizzoli & Isles is 10 years old, we’re checking in with its former series regulars — with, of course, the sad postscript that actor Lee Thompson Young died in 2013.

Scroll down to see what the Rizzoli & Isles cast has been up to since Jane and Maura worked their last case…

Angie Harmon
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Whole Child International

Angie Harmon (Jane Rizzoli)

Harmon, who rose to fame on Law & Order, voiced Lady Trigel in three episodes of Voltron: Legendary Defender between 2017 and 2018 and appeared as a celebrity panelist on Match Game this May. In December, she got engaged to Days of Our Lives star Greg Vaughan.

Sasha Alexander
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sasha Alexander (Maura Isles)

Alexander has spent her post-R&I years guest-starring on Law & Order: SVU, FBI, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Amazing Stories; voicing Addie in the CW Seed series Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons; and appearing in this year’s Netflix film Dangerous Lies.

Lorraine Bracco
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lorraine Bracco (Angela Rizzoli)

Bracco, perhaps best known for her roles in Goodfellas and The Sopranos, recurred as Mayor Margaret Dutton in six episodes of Blue Bloods and played herself in one episode of AJ and the Queen. In August 2019, she joined the cast of the Ewan McGregor mob crime drama The Birthday Cake.

Bruce McGill in Rizzoli & Isles
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bruce McGill (Vince Korsak)

McGill’s recent filmography includes recurring roles on Suits and Shades of Blue, guest-starring stints on Blue Bloods and NCIS, and appearances in the films The Best of Enemies and Poms.

Jordan Bridges
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Jordan Bridges (Frankie Rizzoli, Jr.)

Bridges recurred on Gone, guest-starred on Law & Order: SVU and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, and appeared in the film Den of Thieves. More recently, he was cast opposite uncle Jeff Bridges in the FX pilot The Old Man.

Brian Goodman
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Brian Goodman (Sean Cavanaugh)

Goodman directed the 2017 Antonio Banderas thriller Black Butterfly, recurred opposite Hugh Laurie in Chance, and guest-starred in one episode of the Mark Ruffalo series I Know This Much Is True.

Idara Victor
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TheWrap

Idara Victor (Nina Holiday)

After R&I, Victor continued her role in TURN: Washington’s Spies, starred in Love Is, recurred on Shameless, and appeared in the film Alita: Battle Angel.

Adam Sinclair
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Adam Sinclair (Kent Drake)

Sinclair guest-starred on Gotham and Lethal Weapon, and Rizzoli & Isles fans can catch him in an upcoming episode of Animal Kingdom. He also appeared in the fan-made short Alien: Harvest, which 20th Century Fox released in 2019.

