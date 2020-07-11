‘Rizzoli & Isles’ Turns 10: What Has the Cast Done Since?

Ten years ago this month, Rizzoli & Isles marked cable TV’s #1 commercial-supported series launch of all time as 7.6 million viewers tuned in to meet the titular crime-solving team.

That series premiere — which aired on July 12, 2010 — introduced Angie Harmon as Boston detective Jane Rizzoli and Sasha Alexander as medical examiner Maura Isles, a dream team that would take down baddies for another seven seasons and 105 episodes.

Along the way, the TNT drama stayed in cable’s top 5 series for five years, earned Harmon and Alexander back-to-back People’s Choice Awards, and even stoked speculation of lesbian subtext.

Now that Rizzoli & Isles is 10 years old, we’re checking in with its former series regulars — with, of course, the sad postscript that actor Lee Thompson Young died in 2013.

Scroll down to see what the Rizzoli & Isles cast has been up to since Jane and Maura worked their last case…