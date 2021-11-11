‘Riverdale’ First Look: Everything Changes in the Season 6 Premiere (PHOTOS)

A battle of the sapling empires. A seceded Thornhill, populated by Blossom acolytes. A couple of new couples. Hints of a widespread medical mystery… or curse? That explosive Season 5 finale really shook things up on Riverdale. It even blew off the D from the town’s name.

The CW soap returns next week for Season 6 with “Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale” and it is as bonkers as a round of Gryphons and Gargoyles. Crafted as a five-week event before the show goes on hiatus until March, the safest way to talk about it without spoiling stuff is to stick with the network’s release, which reads:

“Following the explosion that ended Season Five, a new day dawns in the town of RiverVALE, where everything is as it should be. Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) are now the town’s power couple, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) move in together. But with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) demanding a return to the “old ways,” this serenity will surely not last. And how could Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) possibly have survived?”

TV Insider has some exclusive pics from the season premiere, so check ’em out below. And strap in, because once you actually see the episode, you’ll completely understand why The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s teen witch (Kiernan Shipka) needs to swing by, ASAP.