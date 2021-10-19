Sabrina Spellman Arrives in ‘Riverdale’ for The CW’s First ‘Rivervale’ Promo (VIDEO)

“Look what the black cat dragged in,” is what Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) says when Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) makes her grand entrance in Riverdale‘s newly-released promo.

The CW is giving viewers their first look at the witch’s return to TV following the end of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix last year. The Greendale witch is dropping in for a little arc on the fellow Archie Comics-inspired series.

A fun element of Season 6, Shipka’s return as Sabrina is part of Riverdale‘s “Rivervale” five-episode special event. As the promo, below, teases, there are some malevolent forces afoot in Riverdale as the residents, including Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and more, begin to notice oddities around town.

“This is Cheryl, it’s gotta be,” Archie says, gesturing towards a sea of what appears to be ritualistic dolls.

“We must return to the old ways,” Cheryl says in a separate segment, teasing some witchy behavior along the way. Along with shadowy figures, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) ponder whether they’ve met the devil or not.

As part of “Rivervale,” Sabrina shows up in Episode 4, “The Witching Hour(s),” to assist Cheryl who is performing a dangerous spell that could mean the difference between life or death for a beloved member of the Blossom family.

And don’t miss some steamier moments ahead as things ramp up between Betty and Archie, to the point where they’re talking about having babies! Get a taste of the craziness to come in the promo, below, and don’t miss Riverdale‘s “Rivervale” special event when Season 6 kicks off on The CW.

Riverdale, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, November 16, 9/8c, The CW