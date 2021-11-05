The CW Midseason 2022 Schedule: ‘The Flash’ & ‘Riverdale’ Move, ‘Naomi’ Premiere & More

If you’ve been missing your CW shows slated for the midseason, you can start counting down the days to their return. The network has released premiere dates for December and the early part of 2022, as well as midseason return dates for its current fall shows.

Superman & Lois returns on January 11 and will launch the newest superhero of the network, Naomi. With those shows on Tuesdays, what does that mean for The Flash and Riverdale, both with five-episode events kicking off in November? They’ll be on hiatus until March, at which point they’ll return on new nights: Wednesdays for The Flash (the first move for the series) and Sundays for Riverdale.

As for the other new midseason show, All American: Homecoming, it will join All American on Mondays at 9/8c beginning in February. Dynasty returns on Mondays, beginning in December, before moving back to Fridays in March. Other returning shows include Kung Fu for Season 2 and Charmed for Season 4 (after losing one of the sisters) in March.

Check out the CW’s midseason schedule below.

Monday, December 20, 2021

8:00 p.m.: Dynasty (Season 5 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Dynasty (Original Episode)

Friday, January 7, 2022

8:00 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m.: Nancy Drew (Midseason Return)

Saturday, January 8, 2022

8:00 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Original Episode)

8:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9:00 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animals (Original Episode)

9:30 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animals

Sunday, January 9, 2022

7:00 p.m.: The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

8:00 p.m.: Superman & Lois (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Naomi (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

8:00 p.m.: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m.: Batwoman (Midseason Return)

Sunday, January 16, 2022

8:00 p.m.: Legends of the Hidden Temple (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.: Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season 3 Premiere)

9:30 p.m.: Two Sentence Horror Stories (Original Episode)

Monday, January 17, 2022

8:00 p.m.: Naomi (Series Premiere Encore)

9:00 p.m.: 4400 (Midseason Return)

Thursday, January 27, 2022

8:00 p.m.: Walker (Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m.: Legacies (Midseason Return)

Monday, February 21, 2022

8:00 p.m.: All American (Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m.: All American: Homecoming (Series Premiere)

Sunday, March 6, 2022

8:00 p.m.: Riverdale (Midseason Return on Its New Night)

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

8:00 p.m.: The Flash (Midseason Return on Its New Night)

9:00 p.m.: Kung Fu (Season 2 Premiere)

Friday, March 11, 2022

8:00 p.m.: Charmed (Season 4 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Dynasty (Return with Original Episodes)