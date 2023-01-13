‘Riverdale’ & ‘Nancy Drew’ Final Season Premiere & Finale Dates Set at The CW

The CW will be saying goodbye to two of its dramas this spring — and airing their series finales on the same day in the summer!

Riverdale will air its seventh and final season premiere on Wednesday, March 29 at 9/8c, following an original episode of The Flash. Nancy Drew‘s fourth and final season will begin on Wednesday, May 31 at 8/7c. Both dramas will air their series finales on Wednesday, August 23. Plus, check out photos above and below for both.

“Riverdale and Nancy Drew are two beloved CW series with some of the most passionate and dedicated fans in all of television, and these final seasons are true gifts to them,” said Brad Schwartz, President, Entertainment, The CW Network, in a statement. “As we prepare to say farewell to these iconic characters, there are still plenty of surprises and shocking twists packed into both series as they conclude at the top of their game.”

Riverdale Season 7 takes place in the 1950s, with Jughead (Cole Sprouse) having no idea how he got there or how to get back to the present. His friends can’t help; they’re living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they’ve ever been anywhere else. Archie (KJ Apa) is the classic all-American teen. Betty (Lili Reinhart) is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life. Veronica (Camila Mendes) is a Hollywood starlet who moved to town under mysterious circumstances. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is the Queen Bee with a secret longing. Toni (Vanessa Morgan) is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High. Kevin (Casey Cott) is a “square” crooner wrestling with his sexual identity. Reggie (Charles Melton) is a basketball star from farm country. Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) is a greaser destined to be an Elvis-type star.

When Riverdale’s Guardian Angel, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) visits Jughead, he learns the cosmic truth about what’s happened. Will everyone be able to return to the present, or will they be trapped in the ’50s forever?

Nancy Drew Season 4 begins with the title character (Kennedy McMann) searching for a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay’s cemetery that have been dug up and stolen — or have possibly risen. A string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town’s past are back to haunt the living. Meanwhile, Nancy’s love life is going to get complicated: She loves Ace (Alex Saxon) but there’s the matter of that curse (and he might have a new relationship), but she’s attracted to the son of Ryan Hudson’s newest enemy.

There will be standalone cases, stunning twists, humor, and unexpected romances as the Drew Crew is drawn into a season-long mystery unlike any they have had to solve before. When Nancy’s efforts to protect her hometown from the sins of its past backfire, she must do the unthinkable to save her friends from both the supernatural and earthbound threats coming for them — and it could cost her everything, and everyone, she’s ever loved.

