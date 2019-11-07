‘Revenge’: 5 Original Characters Who Could Return for the Sequel Series (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
2 Comments
Louise (Elena Satine)

Louise realized she was being used and helped Amanda in the end in the original series. Could that have put her on the path that will eventually lead to her guiding this new character?

Charlotte (Christa B. Allen)

Maybe we’ll find out that Charlotte decided to follow in her sister’s footsteps.

Jack (Nick Wechsler)

Perhaps Amanda will send her husband to help the new character. That way the series could keep that connection alive and also tie Amanda into the new revenge plot.

Amanda (Emily VanCamp)

Who better to serve as a guide for someone out for revenge than Amanda Clarke herself? However, Emily VanCamp’s availability would likely be an issue, given her roles on The Resident and the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Nolan (Gabriel Mann)

Nolan is probably the most likely candidate. The original series did end with Amanda sending someone to Nolan for help, putting him on the path to help someone else like he had her. Perhaps we’ll find out that he’s been doing just that since we last saw him, and now it’s this new character’s turn to get his help.

It’s time to get out that red pen again.

ABC is developing a reboot of Revenge, written by the original’s creator, Mike Kelley, and How to Get Away With Murder‘s Joe Fazzio. It would follow “a young Latinx immigrant who, guided by one of the original series’ favorite characters,” sets out to “exact revenge on a pharmaceutical dynasty, whose insatiable greed led to the murder of her biochemist mother, the destruction of her family, and a global epidemic.”

Click through the gallery above for a look at the possible characters from the original series who could show up, assuming the sequel wouldn’t be resurrecting any characters.

