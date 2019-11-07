‘Revenge’: 5 Original Characters Who Could Return for the Sequel Series (PHOTOS)
1 of
It’s time to get out that red pen again.
ABC is developing a reboot of Revenge, written by the original’s creator, Mike Kelley, and How to Get Away With Murder‘s Joe Fazzio. It would follow “a young Latinx immigrant who, guided by one of the original series’ favorite characters,” sets out to “exact revenge on a pharmaceutical dynasty, whose insatiable greed led to the murder of her biochemist mother, the destruction of her family, and a global epidemic.”
See Also
Everything Old Is New Again: A Guide to the Growing List of TV Reboots and Revivals
Plus, 'Northern Exposure,' 'Celebrity Deathmatch,' and many more familiar titles returning.
Click through the gallery above for a look at the possible characters from the original series who could show up, assuming the sequel wouldn’t be resurrecting any characters.