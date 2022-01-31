‘Promised Land’ First Look: See the Stars Pose for Character Portraits (PHOTOS)

Promised Land Bellamy Young John Ortiz and Cecilia Suarez
ABC/Nino Muñoz

Promised Land is bringing plenty of family drama to television since its premiere earlier this month, and it’s now bringing family portraits to viewers with some gorgeous character art.

In exclusive images, below, the stars pose among the vines and grapes synonymous with the new show. The concept got the actors thinking about what wines their characters might be if they were bottled up as well.

Would they be sweet or bitter? Red or white? It’s a tough question to answer, but one they must in the sneak peek featurette, below, which features the cast shuffling through index cards to find the perfect blend for their characters.

Dying to know what Bellamy Young, John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Christina Ochoa, and more think of their characters’ personalities so far? Check out the fun segment, and get swept away with the mesmerizing portraits, below.

And don’t miss the first looks and stay tuned for more from the drama chronicling the Sonoma Valley legacy of the Sandovals and others around them.

Promised Land, Season 1, Mondays, 10/9c, ABC

Promised Land John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval
ABC/Nino Muñoz

John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval

Promised Land Cecilia Suárez as Leticia Sandoval
ABC/Nino Muñoz

Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval

Promised Land Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft
ABC/Nino Muñoz

Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft

Promised Land Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval
ABC/Nino Muñoz

Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval

Promised Land Angel Garcia as Junior Sandoval
ABC/Nino Muñoz

Miguel Angel Garcia as Junior Sandoval

Promised Land Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval
ABC/Nino Muñoz

Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval

Katya Martín as Juana Sanchez
ABC/Nino Muñoz

Katya Martín as Juana Sanchez

Promised Land Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón
ABC/Nino Muñoz

Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón

Promised Land Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Flores
ABC/Nino Muñoz

Augusto Aguilera as Mateo

Promised Land Rolando Chusan as Billy Rincón
ABC/Nino Muñoz

Rolando Chusan as Billy

Promised Land Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval
ABC/Nino Muñoz

Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval

