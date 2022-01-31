Promised Land is bringing plenty of family drama to television since its premiere earlier this month, and it’s now bringing family portraits to viewers with some gorgeous character art.

In exclusive images, below, the stars pose among the vines and grapes synonymous with the new show. The concept got the actors thinking about what wines their characters might be if they were bottled up as well.

Would they be sweet or bitter? Red or white? It’s a tough question to answer, but one they must in the sneak peek featurette, below, which features the cast shuffling through index cards to find the perfect blend for their characters.

Dying to know what Bellamy Young, John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Christina Ochoa, and more think of their characters’ personalities so far? Check out the fun segment, and get swept away with the mesmerizing portraits, below.

And don’t miss the first looks and stay tuned for more from the drama chronicling the Sonoma Valley legacy of the Sandovals and others around them.

Promised Land, Season 1, Mondays, 10/9c, ABC