‘Promised Land’: Andrew J. West, Gigi Zumbado & Matt Cedeño Join ABC Drama

It’s a pilgrimage to ABC’s Promised Land!

The glossy, wine-stained soap starring Christina Ochoa (A Million Little Things), John Ortiz (Little America) and Bellamy Young (Prodigal Son) is described as “an epic, generation-spanning drama about a Latinx family vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.” The trailer sets up all sorts of power plays between vintner Joe Sandoval (Ortiz) and vengeful ex-wife Margaret Honeycroft (Young), amidst Joe’s ambitious children—three of whom he shares with Margaret. With splashes of sex, deception and drinking, this shizz is juicier than a sun-ripened grape!

And now, TV Insider can confirm exclusively that a trio of guests have signed on for the ride through those verdant hills of NorCal. Once Upon a Time‘s grown-up Henry, Andrew J. West, will be appearing as Michael, the husband of Ochoa’s Veronica, who is hiding an obsession with her sister, Carmen (Mariel Morino).

Gigi Zumbado, recently seen as mobster Abril Rodas on The Rookie, will play Nati Rojas, “a polished, confident marketing guru” with an ulterior motive for taking Carmen under her wing.

And Matt Cedeño (Power Book II: Ghost) is set to play Tomas Gutierrez, a labor attorney representing the fruit workers against the Sandovals’ Heritage House vineyard. Look for sparks to fly between this one and Veronica after she’s installed as CEO.

Promised Land is written and executive produced by Matt Lopez, with Adam Kolbrenner and Maggie Malina also serving as executive producers, along with Michael Cuesta. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.