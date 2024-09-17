‘Poppa’s House’: Exclusive Look at Damon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr. in Father-Son Comedy

The Wayans family returns to TV sitcoms in the all-new CBS multi-cam comedy Poppa’s House, and TV Insider can exclusively debut the key art depicting Damon Wayans and son Damon Wayans Jr. as their characters in the show.

Premiering October 21, the real-life father-son duo star as a legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” and his son who’s trying to prove himself on his own. Wayans Sr.’s Poppa has his point of view challenged at work when Ivy (Essence Atkins), a new female cohost, is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, Junior, a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband to Nina (Tetona Jackson). Geoffrey Owens also stars as Nina’s father, J.J.

Though the My Wife and Kids and New Girl alums are no strangers to TV comedies, Poppa’s House marks the first time this famous pair has starred in a sitcom together. Get a brand new look at Wayans Sr. and Jr. in the Poppa’s House key art below.

TV Insider also exclusively revealed new details about the series in our 2024 Fall Preview (see below). In it, the creative team revealed there are more Wayans family members are working behind the scenes.

“We’re making a classic family sitcom and our little spin on it is that we’re doing it with an actual family,” executive producer Dean Lorey told TV Insider. “We have on the writing staff, Kim Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Michael Wayans. It’s a very fun family atmosphere for us.”

Wayans Jr. said that his Junior is less so inspired by him and more a combination of him and his younger brother, Michael. “I like that my character is a combination of me and my younger brother,” he told us. “Like a little amalgamation of us and Peter Pan, just like a guy that doesn’t really want to grow up and he has his dreams [but] his dreams kind get in the way of his real life.”

Additionally, CBS has released the first photos from the series premiere, giving a glimpse at the Wayans’ costars.

In the series premiere, titled “Pilot” like most first episodes of a new series, “Poppa gets surprised at work when corporate brings in brainy psychologist Dr. Ivy Reid [Atkins] to add a female perspective to his radio show,” the episode description reads. “Also, Junior gets fired by Nina’s dad [Owens] when he misses a big sales pitch to apply for a directing job.”

See the stars in the Poppa’s House Season 1 Episode 1 gallery below.

Poppa’s House, Series Premiere, Monday, October 21, 8:30/7:30c, CBS