‘Pieces of Her’ Sets Premiere Date: First Look at Toni Collette & Bella Heathcote Thriller (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Toni Collette as Laura Oliver, Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver in Pieces of Her
Mark Rogers/Netflix

The Netflix thriller based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling novel has a premiere date.

Pieces of Her, starring Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote, will debut on Friday, March 4. And the first photos, featuring Collette, Heathcote, Jessica Barden, Joe Dempsie, Omari Hardwick, and Gil Birmingham, have been released. Scroll down to check them out.

According to Netflix’s logline for the drama, “In a sleepy Georgia town a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura. Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.”

The cast of Pieces of Her also includes Jacob Scipio, Aaron Jeffery, David Wenham, Calum Worthy, Nicholas Burton, and Terry O’Quinn.

Charlotte Stoudt serves as showrunner. The series is directed by Minkie Spiro. Stoudt and Spiro join Janice Williams, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver for Made Up Stories, Leslie Linka Glatter, and Slaughter as executive producers.

Pieces of Her, Series Premiere, Friday, March 4, Netflix

Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver, Toni Collette as Laura Oliver in Pieces of Her
Mark Rogers/Netflix

Andy (Bella Heathcote) and Laura Oliver (Toni Collette)

Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver in Pieces of Her
Mark Rogers/Netflix

Andy

Toni Collette as Laura Oliver, Gil Birmingham as Charlie Bass in Pieces of Her
Courtesy Of Netflix

Laura and Charlie Bass (Gil Birmingham)

oni Collette as Laura Oliver, Omari Hardwick as Gordon Oliver in Pieces of Her
Mark Rogers/Netflix

Laura and Gordon Oliver (Omari Hardwick)

Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver in Pieces of Her
Mark Rogers/Netflix

Why is Andy running?

Joe Dempsie as Nick, Jessica Barden as Jane in Pieces of Her
Mark Rogers/Netflix

Nick (Joe Dempsie) and Jane (Jessica Barden)

