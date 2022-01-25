The Netflix thriller based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling novel has a premiere date.

Pieces of Her, starring Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote, will debut on Friday, March 4. And the first photos, featuring Collette, Heathcote, Jessica Barden, Joe Dempsie, Omari Hardwick, and Gil Birmingham, have been released. Scroll down to check them out.

According to Netflix’s logline for the drama, “In a sleepy Georgia town a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura. Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.”

The cast of Pieces of Her also includes Jacob Scipio, Aaron Jeffery, David Wenham, Calum Worthy, Nicholas Burton, and Terry O’Quinn.

Charlotte Stoudt serves as showrunner. The series is directed by Minkie Spiro. Stoudt and Spiro join Janice Williams, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver for Made Up Stories, Leslie Linka Glatter, and Slaughter as executive producers.

